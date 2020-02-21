OnPoint Community Credit Union to Open First Branch in North Portland

"North Portland is a rapidly growing community and many of our members live in the St. Johns and Portsmouth neighborhoods," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "Our first North Portland branch will provide our members who live and work in the area with expanded access to our services. We are excited to join this vibrant community and forge deep relationships with our new neighbors, area businesses and nonprofit partners."

OnPoint's newest branch is located at 5262 N. Lombard St., Portland, OR 97203. It will offer North Portland a robust suite of financial services, including membership enrollment, consumer and commercial lending, mortgages, financial planning, ATM, coin machine and notarization; plus, it will be open on Saturdays. The branch will be led by manager Kevin Kelly, who has worked at OnPoint for almost 14 years.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in the region and begin serving this wonderful area," said Kelly. "Our team looks forward to welcoming the community into the Lombard Branch and helping our neighbors achieve their financial goals."

OnPoint invites the community, members and businesses to the Lombard Branch grand opening event and open house on Saturday, April 18, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The event will feature refreshments, entertainment, promotions, and a $2,500 check presentation to the local nonprofit St. Johns Center for Opportunity. St. John's Center for Opportunity works to empower marginalized neighbors in the North Columbia area of Portland through community building, addressing basic needs and people-centered economic development.

"The Center for Opportunity is so grateful to OnPoint for this generous donation because it means that we can continue to successfully provide direct services to our North Portland neighbors," said Nina Nguyen, Interim Director, St. John's Center for Opportunity. "The Everyday Essential Program is our highest priority and OnPoint's contribution will allow us to continue providing our neighbors a clothing closet, hygiene supplies, direct workforce navigation support, and eventually access to food through our food pantry. Our work would not be possible without partnerships and support from folks like OnPoint. As we continue to build transformational relationships in the community, and with our partners, this partnership is a continued step towards uplifting our North Portland neighbors."

OnPoint's purpose is to help build strong communities, which is why it makes significant investments and forges deep relationships in the region it serves. In 2019 alone, the state's largest credit union donated $1,052,836 to local nonprofits and allocated 12,080 paid volunteer hours to its employees.

