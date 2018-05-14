OnPoint Community Credit Union to Open New Portland Branch in Vibrant Hawthorne District

"Like OnPoint, the Hawthorne District is a Portland original – with a spirit and sensibility that is distinct and authentic," said OnPoint CEO Rob Stuart. "We are thrilled to become a part of this thriving community and look forward to serving the neighborhood as a trusted financial partner."

The Hawthorne branch, set to open on Wednesday, May 30, is located at 3404 SE Hawthorne Boulevard in Portland, a few short blocks from the iconic Bagdad Theatre and Pub and Powell's Books. The branch will host a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, June 9, from 9 am to 1 pm. Neighborhood residents and businesses are invited to visit the new branch for refreshments and giveaways and to meet the branch staff.

The new team will be led by Branch Manager John Palmeri and Assistant Branch Manager Connie Fontaine. Palmeri previously served as the assistant branch manager at OnPoint's 205 Place branch, and Fontaine served as a senior member relationship officer at the Lloyd Center branch. In celebration of the branch opening, Palmeri and Fontaine will present a $1,000 contribution from OnPoint to a non-profit organization serving southeast Portland.

"OnPoint honors its commitment to community and member service in every neighborhood we serve," said Palmeri. "We can't wait to open our doors on Hawthorne and look forward to participating in neighborhood life as an employer, community partner, and financial services provider."

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 345,000 members and with assets of $5.3 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 13 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

