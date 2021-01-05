OnPoint Surgical To Participate In The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Surgical, Inc., a privately held medical technology company pioneering Augmented Reality (AR) guidance for multiple spine, neurosurgical, and robotic procedures, today announced that it will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the largest healthcare investment symposium in the industry, which will take place from January 11 to 14, 2021. Philipp Lang, Founder, Chairman and CEO, will present the OnPoint Surgical technology platform on Monday, January 11, at 12.10pm ET.

OnPoint Surgical is revolutionizing orthopedic and neurosurgical spinal procedures with an Augmented Reality (AR) platform technology that superimposes virtual surgical guides and virtual spinal implants onto the surgeon's visual field using see-through optical head-mounted displays. The technology offers many unique clinical and intra-operative benefits, including intuitive use, improved hand-eye coordination, and impressive accuracy with the potential for better clinical outcomes. The OnPoint AR technology is a cost-effective alternative to current robotic systems and is also an enabler for the next generation of robotic platforms, using optics instead of or in conjunction with haptics. The OnPoint Surgical AR platform technology is applicable to hospitals as well as ambulatory surgery centers.

About the OnPoint Companies.

OnPoint Medical, OnPoint Surgical, OnPoint Knee, OnPoint Hip and OnPoint Sports are privately-held medical device companies developing Augmented Reality (AR) guidance for several procedures, including spinal surgery, knee replacement, hip replacement, arthroscopic, and robotic procedures.

OnPoint technology is broadly applicable to all spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, arthroscopic, and other surgical procedures. OnPoint is expanding into multiple new applications and indications.

The OnPoint AR technology is protected by more than 20 granted or allowed U.S. and international patents. The OnPoint Companies have established a pre-eminent intellectual property position for AR guidance of spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, and arthroscopic procedures, including manual and robotic surgery.

