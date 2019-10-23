OnScale and SoftMEMS Collaborate with Mentor to Announce a New Integrated Workflow for MEMS Digital Prototyping

"The deep integration of design tools offered by OnScale, SoftMEMS, and Mentor, our first EDA partner, provides a unique workflow enabling the co-design and simulation of micromachined electromechanical systems (MEMS) and sensor devices," says Ian Campbell, CEO, OnScale. The workflow leverages Mentor's Tanner EDA solutions for schematic and layout capture, SoftMEMS® process simulation to create realistic 3D CAD of as-manufactured MEMS, and the OnScale® Cloud Engineering Simulation platform for fast simulations of large MEMS models and parametric sweeps for MEMS design optimization – what the companies describe as "Digital Prototyping."

"Tanner EDA is a MEMS design tool technology leader. Tanner L-Edit MEMS is engineered specifically for MEMS design, and is part of the Tanner Platform for IC, MEMS and Photonics design," says Greg Lebsack, General Manager of the ICDS group at Mentor. "The collaboration with SoftMEMS and OnScale brings MEMS design to the next new level – a streamlined flow from efficient MEMS layout, 3D modeling to large simulation capacity and fast turn-around."

"With this solution, we are smashing down the barriers to the co-design and simulation of MEMS and sensor devices," says Dr. Mary Ann Maher, CEO, SoftMEMS. "Historically, MEMS specialists – electrical, mechanical, process, reliability, test, and systems engineers – worked in siloed environments and had trouble sharing and collating data in order to derive meaningful engineering insights. Now, with the SoftMEMS and OnScale integration, engineering teams can operate off the same sheet of music and ensure devices are truly optimized for performance, cost, and reliability."

Highlights

EDA-Process Modeling-Cloud Engineering Simulation integration enabling MEMS Digital Prototyping

Realistic 3D CAD of as-manufactured MEMS.

On-demand, scalable, pay-as-you-simulate simulation in the cloud.

About OnScale

OnScale is the first and only Cloud Engineering Simulation platform. OnScale combines powerful multiphysics solver technology with the limitless compute power of cloud supercomputers. With OnScale, engineers can run massive numbers of full 3D multiphysics simulations in parallel to create true Digital Prototypes.

