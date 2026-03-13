OnScent's ScentRadar™ Reveals TikTok as Fragrance's New Growth Engine

New AI-powered report shows how creators, Gen Z consumers, and social commerce are accelerating fragrance discovery and sales.

HACKENSACK, N.J., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnScent, a fragrance innovation company rooted in predictive intelligence, today released Volume 2 of ScentRadar News, its AI-powered fragrance intelligence report. The latest edition highlights the outsized influence of TikTok on the global fragrance market and how creator-led discovery is reshaping how consumers explore and purchase scent.

ScentRadar - TikTok Culture is Fragrance's New Growth Engine

According to the report, fragrance sales through TikTok Shop are on track to exceed $500 million annually, fueled by creators who educate audiences about scent profiles, performance, and layering techniques. These short-form tutorials frequently translate curiosity into purchases within minutes, making TikTok one of the fastest-growing discovery channels in fragrance.

"Harvesting millions of scent-centric data points through our AI-enabled technology stack provides powerful insights into the fragrances consumers will desire next," said Chris L. Fuentes, Chief Marketing Officer at OnScent. "By training ScentRadar to listen 24/7 for live scent signals across platforms like Reddit, TikTok, Instagram, X, Google, and Amazon, we can convert real-time consumer conversations into actionable insight for faster and more effective product innovation."

The report also highlights the growing influence of online fragrance communities—particularly the "Fragheads" on Reddit. This global network of more than 3.7 million enthusiasts generates hundreds of daily discussions around scent preferences, recommendations, and product performance. ScentRadar's AI analyzes thousands of these conversations each day to detect emerging fragrance signals before they reach mainstream adoption.

ScentRadar News | Volume 2: TikTok Culture Is Fragrance's New Growth Engine can be viewed at ScentRadar.ai (Volume 2/26).

About OnScent | ScentRadar

OnScent (www.onscent.com) is a fragrance innovator rooted in predictive intelligence, combining advanced scent analytics with exceptional fragrance design and in-house production. The company partners with global brands across the fine fragrance, personal care, and home care categories with a customer-first mindset and operational excellence.

ScentRadar™ is a proprietary AI-powered market intelligence platform developed by OnScent to identify emerging fragrance trends in real time. By analyzing consumer conversations, sentiment, and product signals across social media, retail platforms, and global news sources, ScentRadar uncovers fragrance opportunities as they form. These insights help translate cultural signals and evolving scent preferences into faster, smarter product innovation.

CONTACT: Angela Bozza

Marketing Manager

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+1.888.333-0185

SOURCE OnScent