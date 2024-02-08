Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Projected to Surpass $6 Billion in 2024 with Continued Expansion Through 2034

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Onshore Oil & Gas Pipelines Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for the Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market is forecast to surpass US$6.04 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



Governments and Energy Companies Are Actively Investing in Expanding Onshore Pipeline Networks to Meet The Surging Demand



The market is propelled by several key drivers that contribute to its sustained growth. Firstly, the rising global demand for energy, driven by industrialization, urbanization, and population growth, is a primary driver. Governments and energy companies are actively investing in expanding onshore pipeline networks to meet this surging demand.

Additionally, advancements in pipeline materials, construction techniques, and coating technologies contribute to enhanced pipeline integrity, reliability, and lifespan. The integration of digital technologies, such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems and smart pigging technology, is further driving operational efficiency, reducing maintenance costs, and enhancing overall safety in onshore pipeline operations.



Amidst the challenges faced by the industry, numerous opportunities arise. The growing focus on sustainable and environmentally friendly practices presents an avenue for innovation in pipeline materials and coatings. Moreover, the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources offer opportunities for expanding onshore pipeline networks.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations among key industry players, coupled with government initiatives supporting energy infrastructure development, create a favourable environment for market expansion. The integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, also opens doors for optimizing pipeline operations and predictive maintenance.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Increasing Energy Demand Driving the Market Growth

Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization in Developing Regions Drive the Demand for Energy Resources driving the Market Growth

Strategic Resilience Planning Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors

Regulatory Challenges Pose Significant Obstacles to the Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market

Heightened Environmental Awareness and Concerns about the Ecological Impact of Pipeline Projects Present challenges to Industry Stakeholders.

The Volatility of Oil and Gas Prices Poses Financial Challenges for Onshore Pipeline Operators

Market Opportunities

The Rising Investment in the Energy and Power Sector by Various Government Bodies Opportunities for the Market Growth

Collaborative Efforts Between Industry Stakeholders Contribute to the Growth of Cross-Border Onshore Pipeline Projects

Global Energy Trade Expansion Opportunities for the Market Growth

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Application:

Oil Transportation

Gas Transportation

Market Segment by Material:

Steel Pipes

Polyethylene Pipes

Composite Pipes

Market Segment by Coating:

Fusion Bonded Epoxy (FBE) Coating

Three-Layer Polyethylene (3LPE) Coating

Coal Tar Enamel (CTE) Coating

Other Coating

Market Segment by Systems:

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems

Smart Pigging Technology

Leak Detection Systems

Corrosion Monitoring Systems

Other Systems

Market Segment by Type:

Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipe

Spiral Seam Welded (SSAW) Pipe

Longitudinal Seam Welded (LSAW) Pipe

Double Submerged Arc Welded (DSAW) Pipe

Electric Fusion Welded (EFW) Pipe

Other Type

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects:

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising onshore oil and gas pipeline prices and recent developments.

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth:

BP

Chevron Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

ConocoPhillips Company

Enbridge Inc.

Eni S.p.A.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Kinder Morgan , Inc.

, Inc. PetroChina Company Limited

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

TC Energy Corporation

The Williams Companies, Inc.

TotalEnergies SE

The report provides you with the following knowledge:-

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market, 2024 to 2034 Market, with forecasts for application, material, coating, systems, and type, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market, 2024 to 2034 market in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America and Middle East & Africa . Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada , Brazil , Germany , France , UK, Italy , China , India , Japan , and Australia among other prominent economies.

, , , and & . Also forecasted is the market in the US, , , , , UK, , , , , and among other prominent economies. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market, 2024 to 2034.

