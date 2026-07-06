Onshore Wind Market worth $321.14 billion by 2035 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Onshore Wind Market size is projected to grow from USD 132.47 billion in 2026 to USD 321.14 billion by 2035 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period.

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The market for onshore wind is showing signs of steady growth as more and more governments, utilities, and private players invest in renewable energy projects to increase energy security, reduce carbon emissions, and achieve other sustainability goals. In the turbine segment, installing more powerful and efficient turbines, especially those exceeding 5 MW, is helping increase energy generation while simultaneously reducing the cost of energy produced throughout the project's life cycle. The market for the electrical infrastructure segment is also gaining traction due to growing investment in substations, transformers, and transmission lines required to integrate wind energy into the grid. On the project front, many companies are using artificial intelligence for predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, digital twin technologies, and even drones to conduct inspections and avoid unplanned outages. Repowering projects and the use of battery energy storage systems (BESS) technology are further improving the efficiency of onshore wind projects.

Onshore Wind Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023–2035

2023–2035 2025 Market Size: USD 122.77 billion

USD 122.77 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 321.14 billion

USD 321.14 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 10.3%

Onshore Wind Market Trends & Insights:

The Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share of 71.0% in 2025.

By component, the turbines segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2026 to 2035.

By end user, the above 5 MW segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2026 to 2035.

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By turbine rating, the 3-5 MW segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By turbine rating, the 3–5 MW segment represents the largest share of the Onshore Wind Market and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Its dominance is driven primarily by the balance it offers among power generation, capital investment, and operational efficiency, making it a preferred choice for utility-scale wind projects in both developed and emerging markets. Turbines in this range can deliver high energy output while remaining compatible with existing grid infrastructure and transportation logistics, thereby reducing deployment complexity compared with larger machines. They are also well-suited for repowering older wind farms, where replacing smaller legacy turbines with 3–5 MW models significantly improves energy yield without requiring extensive site expansion. In addition, continuous advancements in blade design, tower height, and control systems have enhanced the performance of 3–5 MW turbines, enabling them to operate efficiently across a wide range of wind conditions. Their proven reliability, attractive project economics, and widespread availability have encouraged developers and utilities to adopt this turbine class for new installations, reinforcing its position as the largest segment in the global Onshore Wind Market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The Onshore Wind Market throughout the Asia Pacific continues to grow due to large-scale investment, consistent, supportive renewable energy policy, and the increasing localization of wind energy equipment production. Governments throughout the region are strengthening their clean energy targets and introducing competitive bidding processes, transmission upgrades, and land allocation reforms that support the development and installation of new onshore wind projects. As evidence of continued investment by the private sector into onshore wind generating utility-scale capacity and long-term renewable energy purchase agreements, Suzlon Energy secured a 551.25 MW wind power order with the Aditya Birla Group for projects in Rajasthan and Gujarat in April 2024. Electricity demand growth, industrial decarbonization efforts, and corporate commitments to increase their use of renewable energy will drive the uptake of renewable energy resources in the Asia-Pacific region. Global Wind in China with total onshore installed wind capacity surpassed 590 GW at the end of the year 2025 with the addition of more than 113 GW of new onshore wind capacity throughout 2025 further consolidating China's position as the leader in the global Wind Power Market; India continued its strong growth trajectory, adding in excess of 6 GW of onshore wind projects annually, and surpassing 56 GW of cumulative installed onshore wind capacity by the end of 2026 due to the expansion of the already mature and successful onshore wind industry and compatible renewable energy policy, continuing to invest in larger turbine technology, domestic manufacturing capabilities, and integration of wind power to the grid.

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Top Companies in Onshore Wind Industry:

The Top Companies in Onshore Wind Market include Siemens Energy (Germany), Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd (China), Vestas (Denmark), Goldwind (China), and GE Vernova (China). The major strategies adopted by these players include agreements, product launches, expansions, contracts, investments, partnerships, collaborations, announcements, and acquisitions.

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