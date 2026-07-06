Textured Vegetable Protein Market worth $2.79 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the textured vegetable protein market is projected to grow from USD 2.00 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 2.79 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Textured Vegetable Protein Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2031

2022–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.00 billion

USD 2.00 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.79 billion

USD 2.79 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.9%

Textured Vegetable Protein Market Trends & Insights:

The textured vegetable protein market is witnessing sustained growth, supported by the increasing shift toward plant-based diets and rising consumer preference for sustainable, protein-rich food ingredients. Growing demand for meat alternatives, convenience foods, and high-protein formulations is expanding the use of textured vegetable protein across retail and foodservice applications. Its ability to replicate the texture of meat, high-protein content, long shelf life, and compatibility with a wide range of formulations make it a preferred ingredient in plant-based meat products, ready meals, snacks, and processed foods.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR in the textured vegetable protein market during the forecast period.

By application, the food segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

By product form, the granules segment accounted for a 38.6% share of the market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By source, the soy protein segment is expected to record a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

By processing method, the extrusion method segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2031.

By nature, the organic segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 7.3% from 2026 to 2031.

By protein content, the 50%–70% segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Textured vegetable protein offers a range of functional properties that enhance product quality, processing performance, and nutritional value across diverse food applications.

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The textured vegetable protein market is growing steadily as demand for plant-based foods continues to increase. Advancements in extrusion and protein texturization technologies have enabled the delivery of desired texture, structure, hydration, cooking qualities, and application flexibility in meat alternatives, meat extenders, snacks, bakery products, and ready-to-eat foods. Simultaneously, ingredient suppliers are expanding the use of soy, pea, wheat, and other vegetable proteins in their formulations to provide ingredients with more formulation flexibility, as well as functional utility to meet a wide range of application needs. As demand for plant-based foods continues to rise, ingredient functionality, processing power and application flexibility are becoming increasingly important.

By application, the food applications segment accounts for the largest share of the textured vegetable protein market

By application, the food applications segment accounts for the largest share of the textured vegetable protein market. The dominance of this segment is driven by the increasing commercialization of plant-based foods and the growing use of textured vegetable proteins as functional ingredients in processed food formulations. Beyond serving as the primary protein base in meat alternatives, textured vegetable proteins are increasingly incorporated into hybrid meat products, convenience foods, snacks, and other prepared foods to improve texture, enhance protein content, optimize formulation costs, and extend product yield. Their compatibility with existing food processing systems and ability to deliver consistent product performance have supported their adoption across both retail and foodservice channels. As food manufacturers continue to expand plant-based and protein-enriched product portfolios, food applications are expected to remain the primary application for textured vegetable proteins.

By nature, the organic segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The organic segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market for textured vegetable protein during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by increasing consumer preference for organic, clean-label, and non-GMO food products, particularly across North America and Europe. Organic textured vegetable proteins are produced from organically cultivated plant sources, including soy, pea, and wheat, without the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). They are increasingly used in premium plant-based meat alternatives, ready meals, snacks, and other processed food products that target health-conscious and environmentally conscious consumers. In addition, compliance with organic certification standards and growing demand for traceable and sustainably sourced ingredients are expected to support the growth of the organic segment during the forecast period.

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North America is expected to hold the largest share of the textured vegetable protein market throughout the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the textured vegetable protein market throughout the forecast period. North America has a mature plant-based food industry, which is well-supported by major global manufacturers of meat alternatives that use textured vegetable protein in burgers, sausages, nuggets, ready meals, and other plant-based foods. In addition, the region has a well-established supply chain for soy and pea proteins that has sufficient raw material availability and processing capacity for textured vegetable protein. The region also has mature technologies for food processing and extrusion, enabling manufacturers to produce high-quality textured proteins with improved functionality and consistent product quality. Additionally, plant-based products are available through many channels, including supermarkets, specialty stores, online platforms, and foodservice networks. This enhances accessibility and availability for textured vegetable protein products. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness of plant-based nutrition, health, and sustainability continues to drive demand for meat alternatives. Innovations in textured vegetable protein formulations and continuous investments by textured vegetable protein ingredient suppliers and food manufacturers are also driving North America's dominance in the textured vegetable protein market.

Top Companies in the Textured Vegetable Protein Market

The report profiles key players such as ADM (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Roquette Frères (France), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), PURIS (US), BENEO GmbH (Germany), Axiom Foods, Inc. (US), The Scoular Company (US), and Dacsa Group (Spain), among others.

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Related Reports:

Plant-based Protein Market by Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Canola, Rice, Oats, Potato, Faba Bean), Type (Concentrates, Isolates, Textured, Milled Protein Flours, Starch-rich Protein Flours), Application, Nature, Form, Function, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Pea Protein Market by Type (Isolates, Concentrates and Textured), Application (Food, Beverages), Form (Dry, Wet), Source (Chickpeas, Yellow Split Peas, Lentils), Processing Method (Dry, Wet) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

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