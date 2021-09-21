Onshore Wind Power Systems Market 2021-2025 | Rising Height & Capacity of Wind Towers to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Sep 21, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The onshore wind power systems market is poised to grow by $ 36.76 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AVANTIS Europe GmbH, Belden Inc., Bora Energy, Emergya Wind Technologies BV, General Electric Co., Nexans SA, Nordex SE, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Vestas Wind System AS, and Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rising height and capacity of wind towers have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, rapid growth in offshore wind farm installations might hamper the market growth.
Onshore Wind Power Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Technology
- Wind Turbine
- T And D
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70919
Related Reports on Utilities Include:
Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report -The cylindrical lithium-ion battery market has the potential to grow by USD 9.81 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79%.Download a free sample report now!
Portable Power Station Market Report -The portable power station market has the potential to grow by USD 4.02 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 41.54%. Download a free sample report now!
Onshore Wind Power Systems Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our onshore wind power systems market report covers the following areas:
- Onshore Wind Power Systems Market size
- Onshore Wind Power Systems Market trends
- Onshore Wind Power Systems Market industry analysis
This study identifies decreasing LCOE in wind energy as one of the prime reasons driving the onshore wind power systems market growth during the next few years.
Onshore Wind Power Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Onshore Wind Power Systems Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Onshore Wind Power Systems Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Onshore Wind Power Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist onshore wind power systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the onshore wind power systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the onshore wind power systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of onshore wind power systems market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Wind turbine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- T and D - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AVANTIS Europe GmbH
- Belden Inc.
- Bora Energy
- Emergya Wind Technologies BV
- General Electric Co.
- Nexans SA
- Nordex SE
- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA
- Vestas Wind System AS
- Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article