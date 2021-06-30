OnSolve Announces Continued Growth as Enterprises Seek to Manage Uncertainty

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year of unprecedented uncertainty, OnSolve, a leading critical event management provider for enterprises, SMB organizations, and government entities, today announced significant customer growth and use of OnSolve technology, as organizations prioritize operational resilience and risk management. Since the beginning of the year, OnSolve has:

Added more than 600 customers to the OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management

Grown its enterprise customer base by 115%, adding more than 600 new users to its AI-powered risk intelligence user base

Added new platform integrations with Slack, Microsoft Teams, Facebook and Twitter

"OnSolve is uniquely positioned to help business leaders prepare for and manage the unexpected," said Mark Herrington, CEO, OnSolve. "From the pandemic to civil unrest, supply chain disruption, active assailants and severe weather, business leaders face an increasing number of uncertainties as they begin to re-open offices, manage permanent hybrid working models and support business travel. We are honored they are choosing OnSolve to help keep them safe, informed, assured and productive when it matters most."

AI-Powered Risk Intelligence on the Rise

In addition to growing its enterprise customer base, OnSolve has also experienced major growth in risk intelligence customers. OnSolve has grown its risk intelligence customer base by 600 since January and saw more than 100 percent increase in the number of business travelers being monitored by OnSolve Risk Intelligence since December. Companies including Cincinnati Bell and athenahealth have recently selected OnSolve's AI-driven Risk Intelligence product to power their enterprise risk management architecture.

A recent Aberdeen survey of senior enterprise leaders, sponsored by OnSolve, found that more than 61 percent of large enterprises reported receiving the right information of potential risks too late to act and almost 50 percent of businesses required hours or days to analyze crisis data. As part of the OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management, OnSolve Risk Intelligence allows customers to quickly and accurately identify adverse events and analyze the risks posed by those incidents without human intervention using artificial intelligence.

OnSolve Integrates with Microsoft Teams, Slack, Facebook and Twitter; Earns Industry Recognition for Platform Innovation

OnSolve has continued to prioritize and invest in platform innovation to better support its growing customer base across government, utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and retail entities. In February, OnSolve rolled out new integration capabilities that pave the way for customers to seamlessly take advantage of more than 450 out-of-the-box integrations to their existing physical security and business continuity infrastructure. Most recently, OnSolve has added integrations with Microsoft Teams, Slack, Facebook and Twitter.

As testament to OnSolve's commitment to innovation, OnSolve was honored with:

a Silver 2021 Stevie Award for the American Business Awards in the Product Innovation category,

a Security Today 2021 Govies Government Security Award in the Security and Risk Intelligence category and

a Silver winner in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards ® for the Business Continuity Management Planning category.

The OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management (CEM) offers a fully integrated suite of products: OnSolve Risk Intelligence, Critical Communications and Incident Management. At the core of the platform is Risk Intelligence. Its powerful AI engine uses machine learning to ingest thousands of verified data sources, identify the most critical events facing an organization and deliver these alerts to the right people at the right time – far faster than human analysts.

OnSolve also serves as the primary partner for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). To date, OnSolve has sent billions of alerts, helped to find more than 3,500 missing persons and supported nearly 30,000 customers via capabilities in over 190 countries worldwide. More than 400 communities are using OnSolve to manage information sharing related to COVID-19 vaccine deployment, with more than 12 million messages sent to date and growing every day.

For more information on the OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management, please visit onsolve.com.

About OnSolve

With billions of alerts sent annually and over 60 combined years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management capabilities backed by unmatched industry expertise, which keeps our customers safe, informed, assured and productive when it matters most. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com.

SOURCE OnSolve

