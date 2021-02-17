OnSolve Announces New Brand Identity and Critical Event Management Platform Innovation

OnSolve's new brand identity symbolizes its resolve to enable customers to meet current and future challenges with the expertise and mission-critical technology that saves lives and creates true organizational resiliency. This includes a new logo and visual identity that will be implemented across all OnSolve channels including its website, social media platforms, sales and marketing materials, and customer touchpoints.

"The need to better manage uncertainty is more critical than ever to saving lives and protecting organizations," said Mark Herrington, CEO, OnSolve. "Our customers turn to OnSolve to help them navigate today's uncertainty. Our AI-powered platform and relaunched brand underscore our relentless commitment to empowering organizations with technology that delivers insight, resilience and continuity during a crisis – keeping people safe, informed, assured and productive when it matters most."

"Our partnership with OnSolve is essential to building a more resilient employee community at athenahealth," said Bridger McGaw, Director, Global Security & Services, athenahealth. "When COVID-19 hit, we felt more prepared than other companies our size because we had a trusted, tested, easy-to-use, cloud-based critical event management platform in place to communicate with our employees ahead of an incident, as well as the ability to gauge the impact of localized COVID-19 outbreaks across our dispersed workforce."

Next-Generation Risk Intelligence and Platform Innovation

The OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management (CEM) offers a fully integrated suite of products: OnSolve Risk Intelligence, Critical Communications and Incident Management. At the core of the platform is Risk Intelligence. Its powerful AI engine uses machine learning to ingest thousands of verified data sources, identify the most critical events facing an organization and deliver these alerts to the right people at the right time – far faster than human analysts.

OnSolve's next-generation risk intelligence capabilities, coupled with foundational critical communications innovation and incident management, enables organizations to:

Bypass human analysis using an AI engine, so customers or in-house analysts can communicate faster and quickly activate crisis response plans

Filter out irrelevant data, so staff can monitor only the critical events that matter most to their people, places and property

Target alerts to the right people immediately to enable informed, proactive decisions

Identify active incidents at a glance, improving response times and enabling customers to activate their business continuity plans and virtually collaborate in real time, from any location

The OnSolve Platform for CEM has also rolled out new integration capabilities this year through its OnSolve integration engine. The OnSolve integration engine paves the way for customers to seamlessly take advantage of more than 450 out-of-the-box integrations for their existing physical security, business continuity/business resiliency and IT management ecosystems. Through the OnSolve integration engine, customers can instantly orchestrate tasks such as wellness checks and alerts to impacted areas; disable building access; and even trigger appropriate tests based on sensor data such as temperature drops, water levels, electrical current detection or gunshot/monitor detection.

A Year of Growth and Transformation

OnSolve experienced a banner year of momentum in 2020, with 45 percent growth in bookings. New customers, market-leading recognition and accreditation and strategic leadership changes underscore the company's success in helping organizations better manage uncertainty and crises:

OnSolve was recognized in Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Emergency/Mass Notiﬁcation Services Solutions report; and for the third year in a row, the company was awarded two ASTOR awards: Best Mass Notification System and Best Risk and Crisis Management Product.

As a testament to its excellence in risk and compliance for federal agencies and the public sector, OnSolve was listed on the FedRAMP marketplace and also achieved HIPAA security audit compliance, enabling the company to sign business associate agreements with healthcare institutions as needed.

To support its growth and evolution, OnSolve created new leadership roles and departments in 2020. Ann Pickren assumed the role of Chief Customer Officer to oversee the critical adoption and implementation of the OnSolve Platform by our existing customer base. The company created a new function focused on enhancing alliances, partnerships and channel relationships, led by Vice President of Global Security Solutions Matt Bradley , a 14-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Most important, however, is the life-saving role OnSolve solutions continue to play. Its critical communications technology sent billions of notifications, helped to find more than 3,500 missing persons and supported nearly 30,000 customers via capabilities in over 190 countries worldwide. Nearly 200 communities are currently using OnSolve to manage information sharing related to COVID-19 vaccine deployment, with more than 640,000 messages sent to date and growing every day.

For more information on the OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management, please visit www.onsolve.com.

About OnSolve

With billions of alerts sent annually and over 60 combined years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management capabilities backed by unmatched industry expertise, which keeps our customers safe, informed, assured and productive when it matters most. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need.

