OnSolve Appoints Michael D. Capellas to Board of Directors

"As a Board member and CEO for some of the most successful companies in the world, Michael's knowledge of the technology industry is unmatched. As an OnSolve board member, Michael's strategic insight and broad relationships will help us deliver exceptional value to our customers and investors," said OnSolve Chief Executive Officer Mark Herrington. "We are thrilled to leverage Michael's extensive experience in the boardroom and the market."

"I am honored to join the OnSolve board," said Michael D. Capellas. "Pandemics, terrorism, civil unrest, weather, and countless other threats continue to put organizations and people at risk every day. During these unparalleled times, OnSolve fills an essential need, by providing unequaled critical event management capabilities to keep people safe, informed, and productive when it matters most."

Mr. Capellas is the Founder and CEO of strategic technology advisory firm, Capellas Partners. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Flex, Lead Independent Director of Cisco, and Chairman of the Board of Blue Yonder. He is also on the board of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and is a Senior Advisor to Blackstone.

A four-time corporate CEO, his career as a global technology leader has spanned from innovative technology start-ups to large corporate turnarounds. Capellas was the Chairman and CEO of Compaq Computer Corporation, the recognized global leader in computer servers. He was named President of Hewlett Packard following the merger between Compaq and HP. He joined WorldCom, post-bankruptcy as Chairman and CEO, and transformed the company from a long-distance provider into the world's largest carrier of internet traffic.

Capellas later served as Chairman and CEO of First Data Corporation, a global leader in payments and electronic commerce. He became Founding Chairman and CEO of VCE, the Virtual Computing Company, a joint venture between Cisco, EMC and VMware which developed and commercialized an innovative platform for cloud computing. During his tenure at VCE, he co-chaired the Federal Commission on Deployment of the Cloud (Cloud2). He graduated from Kent State University and lives in Kiawah, South Carolina.

With over two billion notifications sent annually and over 60 years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management solutions backed by unmatched industry expertise, which gives our customers the ability to proactively keep everyone informed, instill confidence, foster teamwork, mitigate disruptions, improve operational outcomes, protect assets, and save lives. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need.

