OnSolve Approved To Offer Cloud Software On United Kingdom G-Cloud Digital Marketplace

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve, a leading global provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based critical communication solutions for enterprise, SMB and government customers, today announced that it has been approved as a supplier on Crown Commercial Services' G-Cloud 11 procurement digital marketplace. As a result, OnSolve expands its U.K. presence, as public sector organisations can now accelerate their procurement of the cloud-based Send Word Now notification system.

The award-winning Send Word Now notification system is proven to help organisations worldwide improve readiness, response and recovery through better communication. Send Word Now is available here to public sector organisations as a "Critical Communications Software Platform" on the G-Cloud 11 procurement framework, a part of the U.K. government's digital marketplace.

With Send Word Now, agencies can implement the industry's most powerful communication platform to alert employees and other key stakeholders before, during and after critical events. Within seconds and from any location, organisations can send voice, text, email, desktop and other alerts to any audience. Just as important, they can get word back to determine crucial next steps, or assess if people are safe and out of danger.

"We are thrilled to expand our U.K. presence through the G-Cloud marketplace so that more U.K. public sector organisations can easily procure and deploy the Send Word Now cloud-based emergency alerting software to notify employees, residents and others of critical events," said Ann Pickren, President, OnSolve. "Agencies at every level face an increasingly complex threat landscape, and the proven Send Word Now notification system can help keep individuals up-to-date if violent incidents, event security breaches, or other emergency situations occur."

To learn more about Send Word Now, visit here , and you can find the Send Word Now on the G-Cloud digital marketplace here .

About OnSolve

OnSolve is a leading global provider of SaaS-based critical communication solutions for enterprise, SMB, and government customers. The company's cloud-based software communications platform provides seamless and easy-to-deploy solutions for the exchange of critical information among organisations, their people, devices and external entities with use cases designed to save lives, enhance revenue and reduce costs. More information can be found on the company's website at www.onsolve.com.

SOURCE OnSolve