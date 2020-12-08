OnSolve Recognized in Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Emergency/Mass Notification Services Solutions

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve, a leading critical event management provider for enterprises, SMB organizations, and government entities, today announced it has been included as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Emergency/Mass Notiﬁcation Services Solutions* report.

OnSolve's critical communications solutions have the longest history of successful implementation and innovation in the industry and are relied upon around the world by the sector's largest customer base, including nearly half of Fortune 500 companies. OnSolve's technology reached more than two billion notifications across more than 170 countries this year.

According to Gartner, "Organizations are expanding emergency or mass notiﬁcation service (EMNS) use cases beyond traditional emergencies to include active intruder/shooter, personnel safety, travel risk management, workforce scheduling, pandemic management, critical IT change/outage notiﬁcation and industrial accidents. These use cases expand the functionality of the offerings, as well as the level of integration with more applications."

OnSolve recently added AI-driven risk intelligence capabilities as well as cloud-based incident management functionality to its industry-leading OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management. Gartner's report highlights that, "Organizations are expanding emergency or mass notification service (EMNS) use cases beyond traditional emergencies (e.g., fires, bombs/bomb threats and natural disasters) to include active intruder/shooter, personnel safety, travel risk management, workforce scheduling, pandemic management, critical IT change/outage notification and industrial accidents. These use cases expand the functionality of the offerings, as well as the level of integration with more applications".

"Given the events we have experienced during 2020, critical event management has never been more important to enabling the protection of people, places, and operations," said OnSolve Chief Executive Officer Mark Herrington. "We are encouraged by Gartner's recognition that critical communications technology is now an integral component of an organization's security, continuity, and resiliency strategy. Our platform is trusted by more than 30,000 customers across enterprise, government, and small business to reliably communicate with the right people at the right time in over 175 countries. We are committed to investing aggressively in innovative solutions that will enable businesses and organizations to mitigate crises and keep operations running from across the globe."

*Gartner, "Market Guide for Emergency/Mass Notiﬁcation Services Solutions", Roberta Witty, David Gregory, Brent Predovich, Mike Gotta, November 24, 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About OnSolve

With over two billion notifications sent annually and over 60 years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management solutions backed by unmatched industry expertise, which gives our customers the ability to proactively keep everyone informed, instill confidence, foster teamwork, mitigate disruptions, improve operational outcomes, protect assets, and save lives. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need.

