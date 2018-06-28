OnSolve To Sponsor, Speak at Disaster Recovery Journal Fall 2018 Conference, "Reimagining Business Resiliency"

In addition to supporting the Conference as a Silver Level Sponsor, OnSolve General Manager Troy Harper will lead an education session sharing key insights and best practices for emergency communications during a crisis and business continuity planning for global organizations:

Tuesday, September 25th

8:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

Reimagining Business Resiliency – Taking mass notifications to the next level

Mass notification systems have become a core component of most organizations' business resiliency and disaster recovery operations. But too often notifications require a heavy manual component that can lead to human error and are siloed from business workflows in a way that limits the value notification systems can deliver to your organization.



Reimagining business resiliency to meet the rapidly evolving threats and challenges your business faces every day – whether it's a developing ransomware attack, severe weather or an active shooter situation – requires seamlessly integrating automated notifications with key business processes and removing as much of the manual burden as possible. Taking a more holistic approach can better protect people and property while streamlining internal communications between employees, staff, and decision makers – and externally with the public at large.

"We're excited to have OnSolve as a sponsor of our Fall show," said Bob Arnold, President, DRJ. "They have always been one of the industry thought leaders and we are thankful to have their support and sponsorship for our Fall 2018 conference".

The Disaster Recovery Journal conferences are the world's largest conferences dedicated to business resiliency and expect more than 1,000 professionals who are responsible for building business resiliency and managing disaster recovery in their organizations to be in attendance. DRJ's Fall Conference offers attendees everything they need to build a resilient organization in four days, under one roof.

To arrange a meeting or personal demo at the conference, you may contact OnSolve here, or visit its booth at the conference - booth 410.

About OnSolve

OnSolve is a leading global provider of SaaS-based critical communication solutions for enterprise, SMB, and government customers. The company's cloud-based software communications platform provides seamless and easy-to-deploy solutions for the exchange of critical information among organizations, their people, devices and external entities with use cases designed to save lives, enhance revenue and reduce costs. More information can be found on the company's website at www.onsolve.com.

