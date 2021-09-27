OnSolve® Unveils Latest Innovation at Global Security Exchange 2021

"The changing operational landscape has created a complex environment for security leaders, be it hybrid working, the rise in cyber threats or navigating new vaccine requirements," said Mark Herrington, CEO, OnSolve. "This, coupled with the increasing number of risks, from civil unrest and active assailants to severe weather, are exactly why security leaders are turning to OnSolve to mitigate risks and strengthen organizational resiliency. We look forward to showcasing how the OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management and our latest innovation enable better outcomes for security leaders."

OnSolve has experienced a banner year of growth, announcing a 115% increase of its enterprise customer base in June, adding more than 600 customers to the OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management. The company also announced new platform integrations with Slack, Microsoft Teams, Facebook and Twitter.

Individuals attending GSX 2021 will have the opportunity to interact and engage with OnSolve's award-winning platform and expert team. Technology and capabilities on stand include:

Next-Generation Security with AI-Powered Risk Intelligence: The OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management (CEM) offers a fully integrated suite of products: OnSolve Risk Intelligence, Critical Communications and Incident Management. At the core of the platform is Risk Intelligence. Its powerful AI engine uses machine learning to ingest thousands of verified data sources, identify the most critical events facing an organization and deliver these alerts to the right people at the right time – far faster than human analysts.

Automated Risk Management through a Single Pane of Glass: In July, OnSolve launched the OnSolve Control Center, which allows organizations to customize their common operating picture, automate and activate responses, maximize current security protocols and operate holistically ‒ driving better outcomes. The centralized operating hub enhances speed, relevance and usability of OnSolve Risk Intelligence, Critical Communications, and Incident Management capabilities, along with integration to external systems including access control, active shooter detection, alarms and CCTV.

Improved Security Orchestration with the OnSolve Integration Engine: Earlier this year, OnSolve rolled out a new integration engine that further supports resiliency and continuity by adding more than 450 out-of-the-box integrations to customers' existing physical security, business continuity, and IT management systems. Through OnSolve's integration engine, customers can instantly orchestrate tasks such as wellness checks and alerts to impacted areas; disable building access; and even trigger appropriate tests based on sensor data such as temperature drops, water levels, electrical current detection or gunshot detection.

GSX 2021 attendees can visit OnSolve at Booth #733 to get a hands-on demonstration. For those not attending GSX 2021, keep up with the OnSolve social media conversation by following #GSX2021.

Security Industry Recognition and Innovation

OnSolve has won numerous industry awards in 2021 for the OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management. In August, OnSolve won Security Today's 2021 New Product of the Year Award for OnSolve Risk Intelligence, which recognized its AI-powered engine and ability to improve risk and resiliency outcomes in the security industry through innovation and interoperability. OnSolve also won Security Today's 2021 Government Security Award in the Security and Risk Intelligence category.

OnSolve also serves as the primary partner for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). To date, OnSolve has sent billions of alerts, helped to find more than 3,500 missing persons and supported nearly 30,000 customers via capabilities in over 190 countries worldwide. For more information on OnSolve, please visit www.onsolve.com

About OnSolve

With billions of alerts sent annually and over 60 combined years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management capabilities backed by unmatched industry expertise, which keeps our customers safe, informed, assured and productive when it matters most. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com.

