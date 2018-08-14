ONT celebrates transformation of dining concessions with KISS co-founders Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley

The festive post-opening celebration, which included menu tastings and a raucous bar christening by KISS co-founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, is the culmination of a $6 million upgrade of ONT's food and beverage concessions with high-profile and popular brands including Einstein Bros bagels, Rock & Brews restaurant, Wahoo's Fish Taco and Wolfgang Puck's WPizza. Simmons and Stanley are co-founders of Rock & Brews.

The new eateries have opened for business on a staggered basis since April. Cross Grain Brewhouse and Harvest & Grounds were the latest additions to begin service in July.

"Since the transition to local control less than two years ago, we have worked tirelessly to develop Ontario International Airport into Southern California's newest aviation gateway, and we have achieved much success in a short time," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the OIAA. "Month after month, passengers are choosing Ontario in increasing numbers and it is critical that we offer high-quality food and beverage options that help to create airport experiences.

"Working in collaboration with our concessionaire, Delaware North, we can deliver a dining experience that meets our customers' expectations with well-known, successful brands offering a wide variety of delicious menu items," Wapner added.

"We know these new dining options at ONT will resonate with guests because they offer both a taste of Southern California, and globally recognized brands that travelers love," said Kevin Kelly, president of Delaware North's travel division. "Whether it's enjoying a fresh taco at Wahoo's Fish Taco, or taking in the exciting atmosphere of Rock & Brews, there is something for everyone."

The agreement with Delaware North is expected to generate net revenue of approximately $13 million over 10 years for the OIAA. Product prices charged to customers will not be more than 10% above the non-airport price for food and beverage, down from 18% under the previous concession agreement.

About Ontario International Airport



Ontario International (ONT) Airport is located in the Inland Empire, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 18 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 64 daily departures offered by 8 air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)



The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro-Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

About Delaware North



Delaware North is one of the largest privately-held hospitality and food service companies in the world. Founded in 1915, Delaware North has global operations at high-profile places such as sports and entertainment venues, national and state parks, destination resorts and restaurants, airports, and regional casinos. Delaware North has annual revenue of more than $3 billion in the sports, travel hospitality, restaurants and catering, parks, resorts, gaming, and specialty retail industries. Learn more about Delaware North at www.delawarenorth.com.

News Media Contacts:



Atif Elkadi, Deputy Executive Director, (858) 361-9319 aelkadi@flyontario.com



Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

