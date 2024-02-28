Ontario International Airport adds Frontier Airlines service to El Paso, Houston and Seattle

Ontario passengers can reach 26 nonstop destinations from Southern California on 12 airlines

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials welcomed news that Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop service to El Paso International Airport (ELP), increasing the number of nonstop destinations from the Southern California gateway to 26. The ELP service will be Frontier's 10th nonstop destination from ONT, and will operate three times a week beginning May 17.

Frontier Airlines is adding direct service to El Paso as part of its Ontario International Airport expansion.

Frontier also announced additional service from ONT to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). Daily flights to Seattle will begin May 16, while the Houston service will be offered four times a week starting May 17.

"We are thrilled with these new nonstop routes, including our sixth destination in Texas, and look forward to extending our hassle-free Ontario experience to even more Frontier passengers," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "We appreciate the strong partnership with Frontier, and their continued investment in our airport. The Inland Empire has grown to become the 12th largest metropolitan area in the country, and demand for air travel from ONT has surged. And let's remember that ONT is California's favorite airport," he added.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport