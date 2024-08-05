Ontario International Airport again earns prestigious designation as a 'Great Place to Work'

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) has earned a Great Place to Work designation by the Oakland-based organization of the same name that is globally recognized for its evaluation of work environments.

Ontario International Airport has been honored for the second year in a row as a national Great Place to Work.

The prestigious designation comes as the popular gateway has blossomed into one of the aviation industry's great success stories since its return to local ownership in November 2016. ONT has seen annual traffic volumes increase by 75% during that period – to a projected 7 million-plus in 2024 – while serving one of the most dynamic economic and population centers in the United States.

"Our family of employees is dedicated not only to providing the best possible customer experience but also to contributing to a workplace environment that is welcoming, inclusive, and encourages creativity and participation. Their success is our success, and something the entire community benefits from. None of this would be possible without our Board of Commissioners, led by President Alan Wapner, giving us the tools necessary to make this truly an airport for the community," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

A survey of ONT employees in July showed overwhelming support for the airport's workplace culture, with 86% of participants describing it as a great place to work. Similar surveys have shown that 57% of workers nationwide feel the same way about their place of employment.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

