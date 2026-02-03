Ontario International Airport congratulates China Airlines on welcoming its 1 millionth passenger through ONT

Milestone underscores airline's pivotal role in ONT's emergence as Southern California's international gateway

ONTARIO, Calif. , Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) congratulated China Airlines, a Taiwan-based carrier, on achieving an extraordinary milestone: the airline's 1 millionth passenger to travel through ONT since launching service between Ontario and Taipei, Taiwan, in 2018.

PHOTO CAPTION: From left, China Airlines flight attendant; James Kessler, ONT Senior Vice President of Operations and Maintenance; Jack (Chih-Chao) Chih, China Airlines' Vice President of Americas; Mr. Cheng; and Eren Cello, ONT Senior Vice President of Communications and Marketing.

The 1 millionth passenger, Mr. Cheng, was welcomed during a brief ceremony on Monday evening, February 2, marking another significant chapter in the long-standing partnership between ONT and China Airlines and highlighting the continued growth of international travel at the Inland Empire's airport.

Since becoming the airport's first carrier to offer nonstop, transoceanic passenger service, China Airlines has played a foundational role in positioning Ontario International as a global gateway for Southern California, providing travelers with convenient access to Taiwan and onward connections throughout Asia. In 2025, nearly China Airlines served nearly 195,000 passengers through ONT.

"China Airlines' success at Ontario International Airport is a testament to the strength of this market and to the vision both organizations shared when service was launched in 2018," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. "Welcoming the 1 millionth China Airlines passenger is not only a celebration of this airline's achievement, but also a powerful affirmation of ONT's growing role as an international gateway. It reflects our shared commitment to delivering world-class service, expanding global connectivity, and providing Southern California travelers with a more convenient and accessible option for international travel."

"Ontario International Airport is an ideal gateway for passengers traveling between Asia and major cities throughout the country. Through our cooperation with Southwest Airlines, travelers can easily connect to and from the Inland Empire to many more destinations across Asia and the United States. Looking ahead, China Airlines remains committed to enhancing our services, expanding our network, and delivering a safe, comfortable, and high-quality travel experience. We will continue working closely with our partners to bring more value and more choices to our passengers." said China Airlines' Vice President of Americas Jack (Chih-Chao) Chih.

Over the past several years, ONT has experienced record growth in international travel, driven by expanded service to Asia and Latin America and reinforced by major investments in facilities, passenger amenities, and federal inspection infrastructure. International passenger volumes increased sharply in 2025, further solidifying Ontario's position as one of the fastest-growing international airports in California.

Wapner said that the milestone also reflects the airport's broader transformation since its return to local control. "A region as large and dynamic as Greater Los Angeles deserves more than one global gateway. China Airlines helped make that vision real at Ontario, and this achievement demonstrates how far we've come together."

As ONT continues to expand its international footprint, partnerships such as the one with China Airlines remain central to its mission of delivering convenient, efficient, and globally connected air service for Southern California.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

