Ontario International Airport unveils bold new monument sign celebrating a new era for ONT

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) today unveiled a striking new monument sign at Archibald Avenue and Airport Drive, marking a powerful visual statement of the airport's transformation and its continued momentum as it celebrates a decade of local control.

Alan Wapner (second from right), President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners, and Curt Hagman, Vice President of the Board, unveil the new monument sign at ONT. The new monument sign at Southern California's Ontario International Airport.

The new monument replaces a narrow, understated sign that had greeted visitors since 1998 and ushers in a bold, modern landmark that reflects the renewed energy, pride and ambition of Southern California's fastest-growing airport. Featuring the iconic "ONT" airport code in towering letters backed by sculpted mountain forms inspired by the nearby San Gabriel Mountains, the monument creates an unmistakable sense of arrival for travelers and visitors alike.

"For nearly three decades, our gateway sign quietly faded into the background," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. "Today, we proudly unveil a monument that unmistakably declares who we are and where we are headed. This landmark reflects the power of local ownership and stands as a bold statement of ONT's transformation –one that reaffirms our role as a premier Southern California and international gateway."

Standing approximately 12 feet tall, each of the three "ONT" letters is crafted from durable sheet metal, with the full installation weighing more than eight tons. The monument stretches roughly 60 feet across at its widest point, anchored by a deep concrete foundation that ensures its permanence for generations to come. A series of LED light bars will illuminate the sign at night, with the ability to change colors for holidays, special events and community celebrations.

The unveiling comes as Ontario International Airport continues its yearlong celebration of the Decade of Local Control, which culminates this November, marking 10 years since ownership of the airport transferred to local leadership on November 1, 2016. That transition ignited a period of unprecedented growth, customer-focused innovation and regional economic impact, firmly reestablishing ONT as Southern California's gateway of choice.

Designed and fabricated by Ontario-based Sign Industries, the monument reflects a close collaboration between airport leadership and local creative partners. The mountain backdrop is composed of multiple modular sections assembled on site, mirroring the layered peaks of the San Gabriel range and reinforcing ONT's strong sense of place.

For visitors entering the airport campus, the new monument now delivers an unmistakable message: Ontario International Airport is no longer hidden in plain sight. It stands boldly as a source of regional pride and a beacon of the airport's continued ascent.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

