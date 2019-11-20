Ontario International Airport expecting up to 13% more passengers during holiday travel periods

According to data compiled by the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), almost 183,000 travelers are expected to move through ONT during the Thanksgiving travel period from November 22 through December 2. The number represents a 12.3% increase compared to Thanksgiving last year. Peak dates and passenger counts during the 11-day period are expected to be:

Wednesday, November 27 (19,057);

(19,057); Sunday, December 1 (18,587); and

(18,587); and Monday, December 2 (18,218).

Ontario airport will also experience higher passenger volumes during the winter holidays with more than 291,000 fliers expected during the 18-day period from December 19 through January 5, a 13% increase over last year. Peak days and traveler figures are projected on:

Thursday, December 19 (18,109);

(18,109); Sunday, December 22 (17,838); and

(17,838); and Sunday, December 29 (17,792).

"We work closely with airlines, concessionaires and other business partners to ensure that our customers have positive travel experiences, particularly at this time of year when the airport experience often sets the tone for holiday festivities," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the OIAA. "Whether our customers are visiting the area for its many vacation attractions, sporting events or quiet gatherings with family and friends, they can expect a first-rate, stress-free experience that will make Ontario their airport of choice in Southern California."

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 22 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 72 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

