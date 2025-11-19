Ontario International Airport forecasts another record year for Thanksgiving travel

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials expect to welcome more than 234,000 passengers over the Thanksgiving travel period, a record high and a 4% increase over last year.

Based on current schedules, airlines are offering 9% more seats at ONT this Thanksgiving compared with the same period last year. Ontario officials are forecasting passenger volumes will increase by a more modest amount with some travelers forgoing holiday air travel plans because mandated flight cancellations imposed during the recently-ended federal government shutdown.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport is expecting another busy Thanksgiving weekend.

"As we head into the Thanksgiving season, I'm genuinely grateful for the collaboration we enjoy every day with our federal partners, our airlines, and our concessionaires and for the trust our travelers place in us to deliver the reliable world-class experience they deserve," said Atif Elkadi CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "We're excited to welcome nearly a quarter million passengers through ONT this holiday season, and with strong flight schedules continuing through the end of the year, we're ready to keep serving our community with pride."

The 11-day travel period stretches from Friday, November 21, through Monday, December 1, with the busiest days expected to be:

Sunday, November 30 (24,696 travelers)

Wednesday, November 26 (23,634)

Monday, December 1 (23,390)

The 2025 passenger volume is expected to surpass the previous high for Thanksgiving travel set in 2024 when nearly 225,000 fliers moved through ONT.

Thanksgiving

Holiday 2025 Estimated Passengers Versus 2024 Total

Seats Versus

2024

234,152 4.2 % 305,970 9.0 %

The Thanksgiving holiday projections will help keep ONT on track to welcome more than 7 million air travelers for the year. Through the first 10 months of the year, the Southern California gateway welcomed more than 5.9 million passengers, up 0.6% from prior year, airport officials announced. Domestic volume – 5.4 million passengers – was down modestly by 0.7% while international travel – 446,000 passengers – was up 21% during the first 10 months of 2025.

During October, 639,598 passengers traveled through ONT, a slight decrease of 0.5% compared with October 2024. Domestic travelers totaled 586,231, down 3.9% while the international passenger count was 53,367, a sharp increase of 61.3%.

"Ontario continues to be the destination of choice for air travel in Southern California, and we are looking forward to closing out the year on a high note – welcoming more than 7 million air travelers and setting a new record for annual passenger volume since return of the aviation hub to local control in 2016," Elkadi said.

Passenger Totals Oct 2025 Oct 2024 Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change Domestic 585,720 609,773 -3.9 % 5,471,028 5,511,220 -0.7 % International 53,367 33,080 61.3 % 446,402 368,849 21.0 % Total 639,598 642,853 -0.5 % 5,917,041 5,880,069 0.6 %

Air cargo tonnage declined by 8.3% in October, but remained in positive territory for the year. From January through October, air cargo tonnage was 6.2% higher than the same period in 2024 with mail volume up by 156% while freight decreased by 4.5%.

Air cargo (tonnage) Oct 2025 Oct 2024 Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change Freight 62,415 68,982 -9.6 % 569,526 596,392 -4.5 % Mail 10,979 11,004 -0.2 % 109,043 42,590 156.0 % Total 73,474 79,986 -8.3 % 678,569 638,982 6.2 %

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport