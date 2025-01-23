Ontario International Airport passenger count soared past 7 million in 2024

Air cargo tonnage highest since pandemic

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) ended 2024 on a high note by welcoming more than 7 million air travelers for the year, it was announced at the meeting of Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners on Thursday (Jan. 23).

Southern California's Ontario International Airport surpassed 7 million passengers in 2024, up 67% since the airport’s return to local ownership.

The Southern California gateway reported 7,084,864 passengers in 2024, 10.2% more than 2023 and 27% more than pre-pandemic 2019, making it the fastest growing among medium- and large-size airports in California. The 2024 count also represents a 67% increase since 2016, when ONT was transferred to local control from the City of Los Angeles.

The number of domestic travelers totaled 6,645,968, an increase of 10.5% year-over-year, while the number of international fliers grew by 5.1% to 438,896, the highest in the airport's history.

"We believed the 7 million passenger mark was achievable in 2024 and indeed it was," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the OIAA Board of Commissioners. "It was a milestone year that positions our airport to handle increasing demand for air travel in the region. While some California airports are still trying to restore passenger volumes post-pandemic, Ontario is prospering thanks to the economic and population growth in the Inland Empire, the faith and trust of our airline partners and the confidence of air travelers who know they'll have a world-class experience with us."

Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer, noted that December passenger volume grew by nearly 10% to 603,886, marking the 46th straight month of year-over-year increases. December was also the eighth consecutive month with the passenger count exceeding 600,000.

"We pride ourselves on strong performances month after month and delivering the first-rate, hassle-free experiences our customers expect. The December and year-end numbers are testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and partners to make Ontario the airport of choice in Southern California," Elkadi said.

Passenger Totals Dec 2024 Dec 2023 Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change Domestic 566,192 508,002 11.5 % 6,645,968 6,012,543 10.5 % International 37,694 43,159 -12.7 % 438,896 417,490 5.1 % Total 603,886 551,161 9.6 % 7,084,796 6,430,033 10.2 %

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares for the full year 2024 were:

Southwest Airlines (35.9%) American Airlines (15.7%) Frontier Airlines (14.6%) Delta Air Lines (10.1%) Alaska Airlines (7.3%)

Air cargo in 2024, meanwhile, remained strong, reflecting ONT's status as a top 10 cargo hub in the U.S. For the year, air freight and mail combined grew by 5.5% over 2023 to the highest level since air shipments surged during the pandemic. In December cargo increased by nearly 4% compared to the same month in 2023.

Air cargo (tonnage) Dec 2024 Dec 2023 Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change Freight 70,088 76,673 -8.6 % 726,653 706,402 2.9 % Mail 12,859 3,101 314.7 % 66,718 45,796 45.7 % Total 82,947 79,774 4.0 % 793,370 752,199 5.5 %

During Thursday's Board meeting, OIAA officials expressed support for victims of the recent wildfires.

"As we begin 2025, we grieve for those who perished in the fires that have devastated communities across Los Angeles County and extend our heartfelt sympathy to their family and friends, as well as those who lost homes, valued personal possessions and business properties," Wapner said.

Elkadi noted that ONT became a safe haven for aircraft affected by high winds and smoke following the onset of the fires, receiving flights diverted from airports in Burbank, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego.

"The managers and staff of Ontario International Airport were honored to do our part in helping to keep air travelers safe during such a turbulent time," Elkadi said.

