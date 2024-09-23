Ontario International Airport ranks among top airports in North America for customer satisfaction

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International (ONT) remains one of the most popular airports on the continent and the most trusted of all mid-sized airports, according to J.D. Power's 2024 North American Airport Satisfaction Survey.

The newly released report ranks ONT No. 4 among mid-sized airports for Overall Satisfaction and No. 2 in California among airports of all sizes. The Southern California gateway's overall score ranked 8th among all airports in North America.

Ontario's highest scores came in three categories: Level of trust, ease of traveling and arrival experience. The trust score was No. 1 among all mid-sized airports.

"This is a testament to the hard work of our CEO and our incredible staff of airport professionals who strive each day to deliver exceptional service. Our goal is simply to make ONT the airport of choice for travelers in Southern California," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.

CEO Atif Elkadi added: "We are elated that ONT is recognized among air travelers as a top airport in North America, an honor which I believe is richly deserved as we strive to deliver world-class facilities, amenities and a passenger experience unlike any other.

The J.D. Power rankings are based on 26,290 completed surveys from U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one North American airport and covers both departure and arrival experiences (including connecting airports) during the past 30 days. Passengers evaluated either a departing or arriving airport from their round-trip experience.

The customer satisfaction rankings come as Ontario International has posted 42 consecutive months of year-over-year passenger growth. The airport is on track to surpass 7 million passengers this calendar year, up 75% since its return to local ownership in 2016. ONT also is among the Top 10 cargo airports in the United States.

For more on the J.D. Power survey, please click here.

