Ontario International Airport reports July passenger traffic reached 97% of pre-COVID level

The number of domestic travelers last month was just 1.2% lower than July 2019 while international passenger volume was 42% lower.

From January through July, ONT welcomed more than 2.1 million passengers, almost 70% of the total over the same period in 2019 and 40% more than the first seven months of 2020.

"Ontario International's recovery from the impact of the pandemic continues at a robust pace," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners. "Airlines are showing great confidence in our airport and our strong customer base as the demand for air travel, particularly domestic service, approaches pre-pandemic volume."

Wapner also noted that ONT's customer base is growing, according to a recent analysis of household migration to and from the top metropolitan regions in the U.S. Among the report's findings: the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. area – also known as the Inland Empire – experienced the greatest population growth in 2020 as families sought more affordable homes in less densely populated areas following the onset of the pandemic.

Passenger Totals July 2021 July 2020 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change Domestic 462,295 172,605 167.83% 2,085,057 1,456,355 43.2% International 15,671 3,616 333.38% 53,359 69,377 -23.1% Total 477,966 176,221 171.23% 2,138,416 1,525,732 40.2%

Passenger Totals July 2021 July 2019 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2019 Change Domestic 462,295 467,990 -1.22% 2,085,057 2,913,914 -28.4% International 15,671 26,976 -41.91% 53,359 175,414 -69.6% Total 477,966 494,966 -3.43% 2,138,416 3,089,328 -30.8%

Meanwhile, air freight shipments in July, which totaled 66,400 tons, were 6% higher than the same month in 2019, but 17.2% lower than July last year. For the first seven months of the year, freight volume was almost 480,000 tons, nearly 5% less than the same period a year ago, but almost 16% more than 2019.

Air cargo (tonnage) July 2021 July 2020 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change Freight 66,407 80,211 -17.21% 479,255 503,686 -4.9% Mail 4,094 2,022 102.50% 26,275 11,510 128.3% Total 70,500 82,233 -14.27% 505,531 515,197 -1.9%

Air cargo (tonnage) July 2021 July 2019 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2019 Change Freight 66,407 62,563 6.14% 479,255 413,631 15.9% Mail 4,094 1,780 129.99% 26,275 15,363 71.0% Total 70,500 64,343 9.57% 505,531 428,994 17.8%

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

