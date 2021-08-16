Ontario International Airport reports July passenger traffic reached 97% of pre-COVID level
Aug 16, 2021, 08:00 ET
ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of passengers at Ontario International Airport (ONT) was nearly 478,000 in July, 97% of the total passenger count recorded in July 2019, officials announced today. Last month's figure was also 171% higher than July last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to data compiled by the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), the popular Southern California gateway welcomed more than 462,000 domestic passengers and 15,600 international travelers in July, increases of 167% and 333%, respectively, compared to July 2020.
The number of domestic travelers last month was just 1.2% lower than July 2019 while international passenger volume was 42% lower.
From January through July, ONT welcomed more than 2.1 million passengers, almost 70% of the total over the same period in 2019 and 40% more than the first seven months of 2020.
"Ontario International's recovery from the impact of the pandemic continues at a robust pace," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners. "Airlines are showing great confidence in our airport and our strong customer base as the demand for air travel, particularly domestic service, approaches pre-pandemic volume."
Wapner also noted that ONT's customer base is growing, according to a recent analysis of household migration to and from the top metropolitan regions in the U.S. Among the report's findings: the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. area – also known as the Inland Empire – experienced the greatest population growth in 2020 as families sought more affordable homes in less densely populated areas following the onset of the pandemic.
|
Passenger
Totals
|
July
2021
|
July
2020
|
Change
|
YTD
2021
|
YTD
2020
|
Change
|
Domestic
|
462,295
|
172,605
|
167.83%
|
2,085,057
|
1,456,355
|
43.2%
|
International
|
15,671
|
3,616
|
333.38%
|
53,359
|
69,377
|
-23.1%
|
Total
|
477,966
|
176,221
|
171.23%
|
2,138,416
|
1,525,732
|
40.2%
|
Passenger
Totals
|
July
2021
|
July
2019
|
Change
|
YTD
2021
|
YTD
2019
|
Change
|
Domestic
|
462,295
|
467,990
|
-1.22%
|
2,085,057
|
2,913,914
|
-28.4%
|
International
|
15,671
|
26,976
|
-41.91%
|
53,359
|
175,414
|
-69.6%
|
Total
|
477,966
|
494,966
|
-3.43%
|
2,138,416
|
3,089,328
|
-30.8%
Meanwhile, air freight shipments in July, which totaled 66,400 tons, were 6% higher than the same month in 2019, but 17.2% lower than July last year. For the first seven months of the year, freight volume was almost 480,000 tons, nearly 5% less than the same period a year ago, but almost 16% more than 2019.
|
Air cargo
(tonnage)
|
July
2021
|
July
2020
|
Change
|
YTD
2021
|
YTD
2020
|
Change
|
Freight
|
66,407
|
80,211
|
-17.21%
|
479,255
|
503,686
|
-4.9%
|
4,094
|
2,022
|
102.50%
|
26,275
|
11,510
|
128.3%
|
Total
|
70,500
|
82,233
|
-14.27%
|
505,531
|
515,197
|
-1.9%
|
Air cargo
(tonnage)
|
July
2021
|
July
2019
|
Change
|
YTD
2021
|
YTD
2019
|
Change
|
Freight
|
66,407
|
62,563
|
6.14%
|
479,255
|
413,631
|
15.9%
|
4,094
|
1,780
|
129.99%
|
26,275
|
15,363
|
71.0%
|
Total
|
70,500
|
64,343
|
9.57%
|
505,531
|
428,994
|
17.8%
About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).
OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]
SOURCE Ontario International Airport
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article