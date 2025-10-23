Ontario International Airport reports September 2025 traffic

Passenger count increased 1% and cargo volumes up 8% during first nine months of 2025

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed more than 5.2 million passengers in the first nine months of the year while air cargo volume grew to over 600,000 tons, officials announced.

Ontario officials reported 5,278,316 passengers from January through September, 0.8% more than the same period last year. The number of domestic passengers was 4,885,308, a decrease of 0.3%, while international travel volume rose by 17% to 393,008.

The Southern California gateway recorded 599,086 passengers for September, a decrease of 1.1% from a year earlier and ending the airport's impressive run of 54 consecutive months of passenger gains. The total included 554,651 domestic passengers, a decrease of 3.6%, and 44,435 international travelers, an increase of 45.7%.

Despite last month's modest decline, ONT passenger volume remains 28% above pre-pandemic levels, the highest percentage among the 10 largest airports in California.

Passenger

Totals

Sept

2025

Sept

2024

Change

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

Change

Domestic

554,651

575,513

-3.6 %

4,885,308

4,901,447

-0.3 %

International

44,435

30,502

45.7 %

393,008

335,769

17.0 %

Total

599,086

606,015

-1.1 %

5,278,316

5,237,216

0.8 %

The top five air carriers based on passenger volume share in September were:

  1. Southwest Airlines (37.4%)
  2. American Airlines (14.4%)
  3. United Airlines (10.6%)
  4. Delta Air Lines (9.8%)
  5. Frontier Airlines (9.6%)

"Fifty-four months of consecutive growth is something few airports can claim, and it reflects the spirit of the Inland Empire," said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "A streak may pause, but our purpose never does. ONT has always risen to the challenge, and this is simply the beginning of our next bold chapter of more records to break."

Air cargo tonnage rose for the 15th straight month in September by 1% compared with the same month last year. The volume of mail increased by 38.8% while freight declined by 3.9%.

Air cargo

(tonnage)

Sept

2025

Sept

2024

Change

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

Change

Freight

55,143

57,371

-3.9 %

507,031

527,410

-3.9 %

Mail

10,443

7,526

38.8 %

98,064

31,586

210.5 %

Total

65,587

64,897

1.1 %

605,095

558,996

8.2 %

Through the first nine months of the year, air cargo tonnage was 8.2% higher than the same period in 2024 with mail volume up by 210% and freight down 3.9%.

"We are always grateful to our shipping partners who recognize the value in Ontario and the surrounding communities we serve as the destination of choice for air cargo in Southern California," Elkadi said.

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on FacebookX (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

