Ontario International Airport summer travel expected to surpass pre-pandemic numbers

The summer surge continues ONT's aggressive recovery from the COVID slowdown, with passenger volumes returning at one of the fastest clips among U.S. airports. In March and April, ONT exceeded pre-pandemic levels, and based on current flight schedules and expected seat occupancy, the Summer 2022 travel season will surpass 2019 levels by 3.2%, while beating last year's numbers by nearly 18%.

The summer season, the busiest at ONT since 2008, begins Friday, May 27, and runs through Monday, Sept. 5. Airlines will offer more than 2.1 million seats on inbound and outbound flights at ONT from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Nearly 80% of the seats are expected to be filled.

"Summer is an exciting time to visit Southern California, and the easiest way to reach our many great attractions is to travel through Ontario International," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "Demand for air travel is strong, and we look forward to welcoming airline passengers with our enhanced customer-service amenities and convenient, hassle-free travel experience."

To further enhance that experience, officials encourage air travelers who drive themselves to the airport to pre-book contactless parking online and save, Travelers can also experience an even higher level of convenience inside airport terminals by placing concession orders online with such popular restaurants as Cross Grain Brewhouse, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Dunkin' Donuts, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Rock & Brews, Wahoo's Fish Taco and Wolfgang Puck Pizza.

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to 33 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

