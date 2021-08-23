Ontario International Airport teams with Brewery X to bring in its popular SoCal brands

With Brewery X, ONT is adding a craft brewer whose Anaheim flagship has become a destination for beer lovers since its opening in 2019. It is the fastest growing and largest and craft independent brewery in Southern California, covering 76,000 square feet and offering live entertainment throughout the calendar year. Brewery X produces more than 250 flavors and styles of beer and seltzer, many of which can also be found in more than 500 store locations in California and Aspen, Colo. Among the retailers that carry Brewery X products are Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, BevMo, Total Wine & More and California Adventure in Disneyland.

At ONT, Brewery X craft beers will be sold throughout the airport at establishments operated by Delaware North: Rock & Brews, Cross Grain Brewhouse, Wahoo's Fish Tacos and Jake's Bar.

The partnership with Brewery X is the latest example of ONT's shift toward fully immersed marketing experiences since moving management and control of airport advertising in-house, said Dan Cappell, Chief Commercial Officer for the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).

"We're delighted to partner with such a prestigious brand and bring the passion and fun of the brewery to the fastest growing airport in the U.S. Brewery X has become one of great success stories in SoCal's craft beer industry, and we believe they will be a great partner for years to come," Cappell said.

Brewery X President Clayton Wellbank said, "We are excited to partner with ONT as our first airport. We share the same vision of creating great experiences for our customers and look forward to a long successful partnership."

Brewery X is one of several new customer service amenities to have been announced in recent months at ONT, including Dunkin Donuts, Jabbrrbox high-tech private workstations, and local rock legend Sammy Hagar's Santos Tequila line and Sammy's Beach Bar Rum at the Rock & Brews restaurant in Terminal 4. Other recent and upcoming additions include FuelRod (portable charging devices for phones and tablets), Innovative Solutions (28 massage chairs within both terminals), Yo-Kai Express, an ONT retail-branded store, and VenueNext (a mobile commerce solution and digital marketplace tying together retail, food and beverage, parking, lounges and other amenities). In addition, the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners recently approved the arrival, soon, of Chick-fil-A, and this week will consider an agreement with Subway sandwiches.

"We have a number of projects that we are still working through the details on and look forward to announcing these in the near future," Cappell said.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

