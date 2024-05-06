Ontario International Airport to welcome more than 2 million passengers during summer travel season

Southern California gateway will experience higher traveler volume with new routes and expanded services to many popular destinations

ONTARIO, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airline passengers who choose Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) this summer will number nearly 2.2 million, a 15.1% increase over summer 2023.

Based on current estimates, approximately 2,183,000 passengers are expected to travel through ONT between Friday, May 24, and Monday, September 2. Officials predict 287,000 more passengers will fly into and out of ONT compared with last summer when the passenger count was almost 1.9 million.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport expects more than 2 million travelers this summer.

Summer

2024 Estimated Passengers Versus 2023 Estimated

Seats Versus

2023 Totals 2,183,190 +15.1 % 2,761,460 +18.7 %

"We are eagerly anticipating the hustle and bustle of summer travel given high customer satisfaction for our gateway airport," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario international Airport Authority. "Passengers can rest assured they will experience the same world-class, hassle-free experience that is our hallmark."

Estimated passenger volumes by month are:

June: 657,297

July: 670,747

August: 651,467

In addition to the rise in popularity among air travelers for ONT, the increase is also attributable to new and expanded air service to 10 U.S. destinations since last summer including:

Denver (DEN) – Up to nine daily departures, including four daily flights from Southwest Airlines, three per day with United Airlines (up from two a day in summer 2023) and two a day on Frontier Airlines.

Up to nine daily departures, including four daily flights from Southwest Airlines, three per day with United Airlines (up from two a day in summer 2023) and two a day on Frontier Airlines. El Paso (ELP) – New service three times a week with Frontier Airlines beginning May 17 .

– New service three times a week with Frontier Airlines beginning . Houston Hobby (HOU) – Daily service provided by Southwest Airlines.

– Daily service provided by Southwest Airlines. Houston Intercontinental (IAH) – Eleven new weekly departures; four per week via Frontier Airlines starting May 17 and daily service on United Airlines starting May 23 .

– Eleven new weekly departures; four per week via Frontier Airlines starting and daily service on United Airlines starting . Nashville (BNA) – New daily service via Southwest Airlines beginning June 4 .

– New daily service via Southwest Airlines beginning . Phoenix (PHX) – Up to 10 daily departures, including five with Southwest Airlines, four via American Airlines (up from three daily in summer 2023) and one offered by Frontier Airlines.

– Up to 10 daily departures, including five with Southwest Airlines, four via American Airlines (up from three daily in summer 2023) and one offered by Frontier Airlines. Portland, Ore. (PDX) – Up to five daily departures including three by Alaska Airlines (up from one a day in summer 2023), one with Frontier Airlines, which began in April, and Sunday-only service on Southwest Airlines.

– Up to five daily departures including three by Alaska Airlines (up from one a day in summer 2023), one with Frontier Airlines, which began in April, and Sunday-only service on Southwest Airlines. Sacramento (SMF) – New daily service on Frontier Airlines beginning July 10 complementing up to five flights a day with Southwest Airlines.

– New daily service on Frontier Airlines beginning complementing up to five flights a day with Southwest Airlines. Salt Lake City (SLC) – Four daily departures with three provided by Delta Air Lines and one with Frontier Airlines, which began in April.

– Four daily departures with three provided by Delta Air Lines and one with Frontier Airlines, which began in April. Seattle (SEA) – As many as nine daily departures with four offered by Alaska Airlines, four on Delta Air Lines (up from 3 daily in summer 2023) and one with Frontier Airlines beginning May 16 .

Airlines are offering more than 2.7 million seats from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day with 80% expected to be occupied. The number of seats available this summer is more than 18% higher than summer a year ago.

"Southern California is a great place to be during the summer, and the Inland Empire, in particular, has become a premier international destination. Ontario International is the ideal gateway for anyone to reach all that our dynamic region has to offer," Elkadi said.

When arriving at ONT, passengers will also enjoy Mi Casa Cantina in Terminal 4 which offers original, authentic and innovative Mexican cuisine in a robust rollout of dining and shopping concessions since last year. Other recently added in-terminal concessions include Brewery X and the first-ever Top Golf Swing Suite in an airport.

Elkadi noted other customer-friendly aspects of the ONT experience such as curbside access for ride-share services, access to Aspire Executive Lounges, 3Sixty Duty-Free shopping, hourly and daily parking near passenger terminals and discounts on-airport parking when reservations are pre-booked.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport