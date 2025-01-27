Ontario International Airport wins 6 digital marketing awards

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) has earned six international travel industry awards for digital media and marketing, including best campaign for an airport and best use of social media.

The 2024 Moodies, presented by the Moodie Davitt Report, recognized ONT's marketing team for their creativity and inventiveness in telling the story of the popular Southern California gateway.

The airport's "Not So Fast" rebranding campaign was honored as "Best Campaign – Airport," "Best Overall Use of Social & Digital Media" and "Best Use of Video – Airport."

"Ontario International Airport Authority executed a carefully researched campaign tailored to its target audience, resulting in significant gains for the airport," the Moodie judges said. "A comprehensive entry, reflecting this airport's impressively disruptive attitude and determination to punch above its weight. Very impressive ROl."

The airport's social media efforts (@flyont) were honored for "Best Use of Linkedin," "Best Use of Instagram" and "Best Use of TikTok/Douyin."

Said the judges: "Astute business-focused use of a critical digital platform with great performance metrics. A great combo of information provision and that elusive quality in communication – voice – to bring the ONT experience to life."

The awards come as ONT is experiencing near-record passenger volumes while serving one of the fastest-growing population centers in the country.

"We're thrilled to have such a compelling story to share and have had so much fun bringing it to life. Our social media and marketing teams are truly the best at what they do, and this well-deserved recognition highlights their exceptional work," said Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).

"Our story resonates because it's rooted in authenticity and creativity, and our team has worked tirelessly to bring it to life in meaningful ways. This recognition is a testament to their talent, dedication, and passion for connecting with our community," said Eren Cello, OIAA Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

