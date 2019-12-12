OnTask Selected Best Workflow Automation Solution for the KMWorld Readers' Choice Awards

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KMWorld announced its Readers' Choice Awards for 2019, and Accusoft's OnTask was selected as the best solution for workflow automation. The list includes products that are targeted at helping organizations achieve digital transformation and document automation objectives.

Each year KMWorld releases a list of key products that are noteworthy and groundbreaking. The KMWorld Reader's Choice Awards 2019 aims to elevate innovative solutions that readers value. Accusoft's OnTask was ranked best-in-class in the workflow automation category, but was also a finalist for best business process management solution.

Accusoft's OnTask is a business process automation tool that standardizes workflow, collects data, and populates documents and forms. Designed to support today's on-the-go teams, OnTask is a cloud-based and mobile-ready application.

OnTask provides a cost-effective and scalable way to build and standardize critical business processes for growing businesses. OnTask helps growing businesses transform tedious email and paper-based functions into efficient digital processes. To learn more about OnTask, visit www.ontask.io .

About Accusoft:

Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion, and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve their most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including OnTask, PrizmDoc Viewer, and ImageGear, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version release, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at www.accusoft.com

