OnTime Networks' Ultra-Rugged Airborne CR-6228 28-Port GbE/10GbE Switch/Router selected by Airbus for A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) mission network system

Øyvind Holmeide, OnTime Networks' CEO stated, "The selection by Airbus is a significant milestone for OnTime Networks and came after extensive testing of our offered solution. The CR-6228 will provide new capability to the A330 MRTT platform to improve situational awareness and network-centric operations for demanding applications in Command, Control, Communications Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) and Search and Rescue (SAR) missions. He continued, "Achieving high-speed 10GbE copper connectivity onboard mission aircraft can dramatically enhance vehicle communication, networking, and sensor integration for mission capability and critical decision-making."

About CR-6228 Switch/Router

The high-performance CR-6228 Series is designed to provide a 28-port intelligent switch and software router system for airborne tactical networks in a fully rugged, conduction-cooled, IP68 sealed system, operating from -40°C to +71°C.

The CR-6228 router and gateway supports copper and optical interfaces. With its modular and highly configurable architecture the unit can be tailored to specific client needs, to provide highly secure data, voice, and video communications to stationary and mobile network nodes across wired and wireless links.

The integrated GbE/10GbE switch provides a total of 28 Ethernet ports, of which 24 ports are 10/100/1000 BASE-T ports and 4 ports are 10/100/1000 BASE-T or SR. The CR-6228 Series enables secure managed network routing and GbE switching capabilities for onboard communications and computing subsystems. The unit is specifically designed to provide reliable, high-performance connectivity for extremely demanding size, weight and power (SWaP) constraints in harsh demanding environments (e.g. high altitude, extreme shock and vibration, extended temperatures, humidity, dust and water exposure, noisy EMI, and dirty power).

Its modular, rugged design, enclosed in a completely sealed housing against dust and water ingress (IP68), requires no active cooling and provides MIL-DTL-38999 connectors. The unit features a military-grade power supply for aircraft (MIL-STD-704F) use, as well as MIL-STD-461F EMI/EMC filtering.

About OnTime Networks

OnTime Networks is a technology leader for rugged, time-synchronized, fully managed, modular Gigabit Ethernet switches, specifically designed to operate reliably in the harsh and climatically demanding environments of the Aerospace and Defense Industry. Recognized for innovation and excellence, OnTime focuses on precise time over Ethernet according to IEEE 1588 (PTP) as core technology. For more information, please visit www.ontimenet.com.

