Ontinue and Antigen Security Partner to Strengthen Organizations' Security Posture with Cyber Risk Management Solutions and Incident Response Services, Offering Complete Defense in Depth

With Antigen Titan Defense Complete, Powered by Ontinue ION MXDR, Organizations are 6x Less Likely to Experience a Breach, and can Save up to 90% on Insurance Premiums

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading provider of AI-powered extended managed detection and response (MXDR) services and winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Services Innovator of the Year Award, today announced that it has partnered with Antigen Security, a cyber risk management firm, to improve the cybersecurity postures of customers, while reducing their cybersecurity insurance costs by up to 90%.

Purchasing and maintaining cyber liability insurance has become more complicated for businesses due to increasingly sophisticated ransomware and other threats that can disrupt and completely shutter their operations. Insurers want companies to have strong security controls in place to weather breaches and could deny coverage if an organization lacks the required technologies. To address this, Ontinue and Antigen have partnered to produce Titan Defense Complete, powered by Ontinue ION MXDR. Titan Defense Complete is a security solution that helps companies of all sizes effectively manage cyber risk by combining Ontinue ION MXDR with Antigen Incident Response services and financial protection in the form of cyber liability insurance. This joint solution has been vetted and certified by multiple cyber insurance carriers, making customers who use it eligible to save up to 90% on their cyber insurance premiums.

"Antigen is an ideal partner, offering industry-leading capabilities in incident response (IR) and recovery engineering that complement our ION MXDR service, while enabling customers to dramatically reduce their cyber insurance costs," said Chris Raniere, Chief Revenue Officer for Ontinue. "Many of our customers are interested in bolstering their security portfolio with IR services and we are excited to recommend a partner like Antigen, which has been pre-approved by several major cyber insurance carriers to perform IR work for their clients."

"With Antigen Titan Defense Complete, powered with Ontinue ION MXDR, we are providing companies with a vetted security solution that fulfills insurers requirements," said Steven Legg, CEO and Co-Founder of Antigen. "This eliminates the time-consuming process to evaluate security vendors and allows customers to move quickly to improve their security postures, protect themselves from business-disrupting attacks and dramatically lower their cyber insurance costs."

In addition to offering Titan Defense Complete, Antigen and Ontinue will also refer existing customers and prospects to each other for their additional services. In the case of Antigen, this includes its IR Consulting services, which helps companies experiencing an active breach contain, remediate and recover their environments. Antigen also offers its Rapid Response IR Retainer service, which allows companies to preemptively purchase an IR service retainer so Antigen can immediately respond should a company experience a breach. More information is available here.

Ontinue ION, which recently won in the MDR Service Provider category of the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, sets new standards for MXDR services. It uniquely delivers Nonstop SecOps with 24/7, always-on protection while increasing overall security program maturity, efficacy and scalability. ION overcomes the shortcomings of traditional MDR solutions in several ground-breaking ways, including the first Microsoft Teams-based collaboration model for seamless real-time communication between SecOps, IT and all other security stakeholders. Ontinue is also pioneering the use of generative AI and automation to accelerate the detection and response to threats faster than ever before. Complementing these advanced capabilities of the ION service is the deep Microsoft security expertise of Ontinue's ION staff, which enables customers to maximize the capabilities of their Microsoft security investments.

About Antigen Security

Antigen's mission is to stop crime, fight fraud, and tackle threats for organizations to protect our community, people, and way of life. By focusing on managing cyber risk from a holistic perspective, Antigen can provide a variety of services to businesses that include incident response, recovery engineering, managed detection & response and advanced security stacks that include financial coverage. Founded in 2020 by security experts in the Detroit, Michigan area, Antigen Security was named a CRN Emerging Technology Vendor in 2022. Visit www.antigensecurity.com to learn more.

About Ontinue

Ontinue is on a mission to be the most trusted, 24/7, always-on security partner that empowers customers to embrace the future by operating more strategically and with less risk. Grounded in an intelligent, cloud-delivered SecOps platform, Ontinue offers superior protection that goes well beyond basic detection and response services.

Continuous protection. Always-on prevention Services. Nonstop SecOps. Learn more at www.ontinue.com

