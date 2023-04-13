Ontinue and Carahsoft Partner to Meet the Cybersecurity Needs of Public Sector Organizations

Ontinue ION MXDR Service Provides 24/7 Cybersecurity Protection and Compliance for State and Local Governments and Organizations in the Education and Healthcare Markets

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and RESTON, Va. , April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider and winner of the 2022 Microsoft Security MSSP Partner of the Year award, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Ontinue's Master Government Aggregator®, making the Ontinue ION managed extended detection and response (MXDR) service available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

The Public Sector in the U.S. has been a prime target for cyber criminals. More than 2,300 Local Governments, schools and Healthcare providers were victims of ransomware in 2021. Contributing to the success of these bad actors is the ongoing shortage of cybersecurity professionals, which has prevented many organizations from fully staffing their security operations.

"We are excited to partner with Carahsoft and its resellers and systems integrators to address the most complex security needs of Government agencies, Educational institutions and Healthcare providers," said Chris Raniere, Chief Revenue Officer for Ontinue. "This partnership with Carahsoft will make ION MXDR available to these organizations, which struggle to protect themselves with understaffed security teams. MXDR is an ideal solution for these organizations, combining 24/7 monitoring and rapid responsiveness to detect and contain threats early in the cyber kill chain."

"The addition of Ontinue's MXDR service to Carahsoft's portfolio provides Public Sector organizations with an award-winning solution to meet their critical security requirements," said Tiffany Goddard, Sales Director who leads the Ontinue Team at Carahsoft. "Working together with Ontinue and our reseller partners, we can help these organizations improve their cybersecurity posture to counter ransomware and other serious threats. In addition to helping customers maximize their existing Microsoft security investments, our joint efforts will also drive further Azure consumption."

Ontinue ION sets the new standard for MXDR services. It uniquely delivers Nonstop SecOps with 24/7, always-on protection while increasing overall security program maturity, efficacy and scalability. The ION service brings together the cloud-native ION platform and the ION Cyber Defense Center, a 24/7 globally distributed security operation staffed by experts including the company's teams of Cyber Advisors and Cyber Defenders. The ION platform integrates advanced automation and real-time collaboration capabilities from the recent acquisition of Tiberium, a highly automated managed security services provider based on Microsoft security solutions. These capabilities power several innovations that elevate ION over other MXDR services.

Ontinue's ION MXDR service is available through Carahsoft's NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Ontinue team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or [email protected].

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. To learn more about Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/cybersecurity.

