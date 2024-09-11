Ontinue Named Finalist for Best MDR Provider in 2024 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards

Ontinue Recognized for Dedication to Empowering CISOs and their Teams Through Continuous Protection, Trust, and Innovation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.,, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) and winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Services Innovator of the Year award, today announced it has been named a finalist in Cyber Defense Magazine's (CDM) 2024 Top InfoSec Innovator Award in the Managed Detection and Response Service Provider category. Now in its 12th year, the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards recognizes companies from around the world who have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service.

Ontinue's recognition by CDM highlights its mission to redefine managed security operations with Nonstop SecOps, a 24/7 approach that delivers continuous protection through trust and innovation. The Top InfoSec Innovator Awards are an annual recognition program hosted by CDM. These awards highlight the most innovative and forward-thinking companies and products within the information security industry. The awards focus on recognizing new technologies and solutions that address significant challenges in cybersecurity.

Ontinue specializes in managed security operations tailored for Microsoft customers. Ontinue's MXDR service, ION, leverages an AI-powered platform, human expertise and customers' own Microsoft tools to deliver tailored protection that conforms to their environment and operations. The result is fast threat detection and response, and continuous security posture hardening. With ION handling the daily security operations, CISOs and their teams get more time back in their day to focus on the next big initiative to propel their organization forward.

"Being named a finalist in the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine is a testament to the dedication and hard work our team puts into delivering the best MDR service on the market," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Ontinue. "In an era where attack surfaces are expanding and threats are becoming more complex, security teams are looking for ways they can be faster, more proactive, and more effective. Ontinue ION's AI-driven automation, deep Microsoft integration, and innovative collaboration model provide that critical advantage, allowing our customers to stay ahead of threats and focus on driving their businesses forward. We're honored to be recognized for our continued leadership in managed detection and response."

"Ontinue embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Ontinue

Ontinue is a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services, empowering modern organizations to securely embrace their digital future. We're on a mission to redefine managed security operations with Nonstop SecOps, a 24/7 approach that delivers continuous protection through trust and innovation.

Ontinue ION leverages an AI-powered platform, human expertise and our customers' own Microsoft tools to deliver tailored protection that conforms to your environment and operations. The result is fast threat detection and response, and continuous security posture hardening. With ION handling the daily security operations, CISOs and their teams get more time back in their day to focus on the next big initiative to propel their organization forward.

ION's innovative collaboration model and transparent architecture ensure that security analysts always have instant access to eyes-on-glass SecOps support and complete control of their data. Additionally, Ontinue's unparalleled Microsoft expertise helps CISOs and CIOs maximize their return on investment in their Microsoft controls and consolidate their security stack.

Continuous Trust. Continuous Innovation. Continuous Empowerment.

That's Nonstop SecOps from Ontinue.

