Ontinue CEO Geoff Haydon Wins Leadership Award in 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Awards

Award Comes on Heels of Haydon Being Recognized as 'Top Chief Executive Officer' by the Global Infosec Awards at RSA 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider and winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Services Innovator of the Year award, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Geoff Haydon is a winner in the Leadership category of the 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Awards . The win comes shortly after Haydon was recognized as a Top CEO by the Global Infosec Awards at the 2023 RSA Conference.

The 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers. Haydon was recognized for launching Ontinue as the industry's leading AI-powered MXDR provider, more than doubling MDR revenue every year since joining the company and spearheading the acquisition of Tiberium to strengthen the Ontinue offering with advanced collaboration and AI-driven automation.

"I'm honored to be named a winner of this award, and excited to lead Ontinue as we continue advancing our Ontinue ION MXDR service to ensure our customers receive the best possible nonstop protection," said Haydon. "Ontinue ION sets an entirely new standard for MXDR services with its advanced capabilities like AI-driven automation, collaboration and prevention. I couldn't be more proud of the entire Ontinue team which has been instrumental in driving the service forward so that our customers are positioned to confront today's cyber threat landscape."

Ontinue ION uniquely delivers Nonstop SecOps with 24/7, always-on protection while increasing overall security program maturity, efficacy and scalability. ION overcomes the shortcomings of traditional MDR solutions in several ground-breaking ways, including the first Microsoft Teams-based collaboration model for seamless real-time communication between SecOps, IT and all other security stakeholders. Ontinue is also pioneering the use of generative AI and automation to accelerate the detection and response to threats faster than ever before. Complementing these advanced capabilities of the ION service is the deep Microsoft security expertise of Ontinue's ION staff, which enables customers to maximize the capabilities of their Microsoft security investments.

"We are so proud to name Geoff Haydon as a winner in the 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Ontinue are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Ontinue

Ontinue is a leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider on a mission to be the most trusted, 24/7, always-on security partner that empowers customers to embrace the future by operating more strategically and with less risk. Grounded in an intelligent, cloud-delivered SecOps platform, Ontinue offers superior protection that goes well beyond basic detection and response services.

Continuous protection. Always-on prevention Services. Nonstop SecOps. Learn more at www.ontinue.com

