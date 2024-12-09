Ontinue Named a Strong Performer in Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response

Managed Security Provider Scores a 97% "Willingness to Recommend" Rating

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services and winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Services Innovator of the Year award, today announced it has been recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report for Managed Detection and Response (MDR). Ontinue sees this distinction as underscoring our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and outcomes.

"Customer reviews are an invaluable resource for IT leaders when evaluating cybersecurity partners," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Ontinue. "This recognition as a Strong Performer in Gartner Peer Insights validates our dedication to building trust, delivering innovative solutions, and empowering our customers to secure their businesses effectively. We are grateful to our customers for their partnership and feedback, which drives us to raise the bar continually."

Ontinue's recognition as a Strong Performer indicates that the company met or exceeded the market average for the Overall Experience score. Additionally, the company scored an impressive overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars and a 97% "Willingness to Recommend" rating based on 22 eligible reviews as of September 2024.

Customers continually rate Ontinue 5/5 stars for its strong services expertise, product functionality and performance, and strong customer focus. Here's what they had to say:

Ontinue specializes in managed security operations tailored for Microsoft customers. Ontinue's MXDR service, ION, leverages an AI-powered platform, human expertise and customers' own Microsoft tools to deliver tailored protection that conforms to their environment and operations. The result is fast threat detection and response, and continuous security posture hardening. With ION handling the daily security operations, CISOs and their teams get more time back in their day to focus on the next big initiative to propel their organization forward.

The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights' reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, can also complement expert-generated research such as Magic Quadrants and Market Guides. It can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of buying, implementing and operating a solution.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response, Peer Contributors, 28 November 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Ontinue

Ontinue is a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services, empowering modern organizations to securely embrace their digital future. We're on a mission to redefine managed security operations with Nonstop SecOps, a 24/7 approach that delivers continuous protection through trust and innovation.

ION's innovative collaboration model and transparent architecture ensure that security analysts always have instant access to eyes-on-glass SecOps support and complete control of their data. Additionally, Ontinue's unparalleled Microsoft expertise helps CISOs and CIOs maximize their return on investment in their Microsoft controls and consolidate their security stack.

ION's innovative collaboration model and transparent architecture ensure that security analysts always have instant access to eyes-on-glass SecOps support and complete control of their data. Additionally, Ontinue's unparalleled Microsoft expertise helps CISOs and CIOs maximize their return on investment in their Microsoft controls and consolidate their security stack.

Continuous Trust. Continuous Innovation. Continuous Empowerment.

