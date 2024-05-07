Ontinue Named Winner in Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2024

Ontinue Recognized as Best MDR Provider for the Second Consecutive Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services and winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Services Innovator of the Year award, today announced it been named the winner in the Next Gen Managed Detection and Response Service Provider category by Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. This marks the second consecutive year that Ontinue has been recognized in the Global InfoSec Awards for its advanced, AI-powered MXDR service, Ontinue ION.

Ontinue's recognition by CDM highlights ION's ability to provide fast, effective incident resolution customized to an organization's unique environment and operational processes. Ontinue specializes in managed security operations tailored for Microsoft customers. Its approach combines 24/7 threat protection through a set of follow-the-sun Security Operation Centers with an AI-powered technology platform. ION integrates AI-driven insights, automation, a one-of-a-kind collaboration model, and human expertise to overcome the traditional challenges that MSSPs face when trying to alleviate the burden on their customers and generate superior security outcomes. The result is a tailored service that reduces the workload on internal security teams, improves incident response times, arms CISOs with the insights needed to prove success, and maximizes the ROI on customer's Microsoft security investments.

"Whether it's resource constraints, budget restrictions, or staffing limitations, many organizations leverage a Managed Security provider, or MDR partner, to help alleviate the day-to-day burden of Security Operations," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Ontinue. "Ontinue ION makes security teams faster, more proactive, and more effective through advanced capabilities like AI-driven automation, collaboration and prevention – all built into the Microsoft Security and Collaboration platforms - to protect customers around the clock. It's an honor to be recognized for this work by Cyber Defense Magazine as the Top MDR provider for the second year in a row."

Ontinue recently launched new enhanced automation capabilities and greater visibility into what ION does on an organization's behalf. These updates strengthen existing SecOps workflows and instill deeper trust in Ontinue's Managed Security Operations service by providing total transparency into how verdicts are determined and decisions are made. Ontinue ION is driving faster incident response and offloading more of the burden from internal teams so they can refocus their efforts on other business priorities.

Ontinue embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Ontinue ION sets new standards for MXDR services. It uniquely delivers nonstop SecOps with 24/7, always-on continuous protection while increasing overall security program maturity, efficacy and scalability. ION overcomes the shortcomings of traditional MDR solutions in several ground-breaking ways, including the first Microsoft Teams-based collaboration model for seamless real-time communication between SecOps, IT and all other security stakeholders. Ontinue is also pioneering the use of generative AI and automation to accelerate the detection and response to threats faster than ever before. Complementing the advanced capabilities of the ION service is the deep Microsoft security expertise of Ontinue's staff, which enables customers to maximize the capabilities of their Microsoft security investments.

About Ontinue: Nonstop SecOps

As a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) service, Ontinue is on a mission to be the most trusted security partner that empowers customers to embrace and accelerate digital transformation by using AI to operate more at scale, and with less risk. The combination of AI and human expertise is essential for delivering effective managed security that is tailored to a customer's unique environment, operational constraints, and risks. Our MXDR service combines powerful proprietary AI with the industry's first collaboration with Microsoft Teams to continuously build a deep understanding of our customers' environments, informing how we prevent, detect, and respond to threats. Our Microsoft expertise allows customers to achieve these outcomes with the Microsoft Security tools they already own. The result is highly localized managed protection that empowers security teams to be faster, smarter, and more cost efficient than ever before.

Continuous protection. AI-powered Nonstop SecOps. That's Ontinue.

