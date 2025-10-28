Ontinue Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2025

Ontinue Recognized as Most Innovative Managed XDR Security in Cyber Defense Magazine's 13th Annual InfoSec Awards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services and winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Services Innovator of the Year award, today announced that it has been named Most Innovative Managed XDR Security by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information-security publication. This recognition underscores Ontinue's leadership in advancing the future of MXDR through intelligent automation, deep Microsoft integration, and a human-centered approach to agentic AI-enhanced managed security operations.

The annual Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) awards are among the most respected in the cybersecurity industry. These awards honor the world's most innovative and cutting-edge companies in the information security space. The judging panel comprises leading cybersecurity industry veterans, venture capitalists, and market makers, who meticulously evaluate hundreds of submissions. Winning a CDM award signifies a company's superior technology and strong potential to make a significant difference in combating the rise of global cybercrime.

Redefining MDR with Agentic AI Automation and Real-Time Collaboration

Ontinue is redefining Managed Detection and Response through the integration of automation, Agentic AI, and human expertise. Built on a Microsoft-first architecture, Ontinue's ION MXDR platform integrates deeply across Microsoft Sentinel, Defender, and Entra to deliver machine-speed threat containment within approved guardrails, resolving 99.5% of incidents without customer intervention.

To further enhance collaboration, Ontinue introduced the industry's first Microsoft Teams-based model for real-time, direct engagement between customers and the Ontinue Cyber Defense Center. This capability enables faster communication, decision-making, and transparency during active incident management.

Ontinue's Smart Response capability customizes each deployment by automating rules of engagement and escalation paths, ensuring ION MXDR aligns seamlessly with a customer's operational model and governance structure.

Earlier this year, Ontinue expanded its innovation with autonomous investigations powered by proprietary Agentic AI to accelerate investigations at scale. Each incident escalated to the Cyber Defense Center is automatically analyzed by ION IQ, the AI core of the ION MXDR service, before being passed to a human analyst for validation and further response.

"It's deeply rewarding to see our work validated by experts at Cyber Defense Magazine. We offer a distinct approach to Managed XDR, and this award affirms that our differentiation is exactly what the market needs," said Geoff Haydon, CEO at Ontinue. "Agentic AI doesn't just evolve how we do security, it redefines it. Unlike traditional automation tools that follow prescriptive, rule-based scripts, our Agentic AI enables the ION MXDR platform to learn, reason, test, and adapt in real time. It doesn't just assist humans, it amplifies them. This is a fundamental leap forward in how MDR should be delivered: combining human-led expertise with AI-driven autonomy to ensure our customers always stay ahead of the next threat."

"Ontinue's use of agentic AI brings speed and precision to threat response," said Thai Vong, CIO at ACR. "It cuts through the noise, focuses our attention on real issues, and reduces the burden on our internal team. That allows us to maintain strong security while keeping our focus on integration, operational efficiency, and growth. It's a smarter, more scalable approach to cybersecurity—exactly what's needed in a fast-moving, acquisition-driven environment."

Industry analysts recognize the significance of this advancement.

"Ontinue's use of Agentic AI in its autonomous investigation represents a significant leap forward in managed detection & response capabilities," said Cathy Huang, Research Director at IDC. "It enables a level of automation for the context gathering that was previously unattainable. This innovation not only improves the speed and consistency of threat detection, incident investigation but also empowers security teams to have a comprehensive understanding of each incident, leading to more informed decision-making and better business outcomes."

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Ontinue is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Ontinue: Nonstop SecOps

As a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) service, Ontinue is on a mission to be the most trusted security partner that empowers customers to embrace and accelerate digital transformation by using AI to operate more at scale, and with less risk. The combination of AI and human expertise is essential for delivering effective managed security that is tailored to a customer's unique environment, operational constraints, and risks. Our MXDR service combines powerful proprietary AI with the industry's first collaboration with Microsoft Teams to continuously build a deep understanding of our customers' environments, informing how we prevent, detect, and respond to threats. Our Microsoft expertise allows customers to achieve these outcomes with the Microsoft Security tools they already own. The result is highly localized managed protection that empowers security teams to be faster, smarter, and more cost efficient than ever before.

Continuous protection. AI-powered Nonstop SecOps. That's Ontinue.

