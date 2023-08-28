Ontinue Recognized as Employer of the Year Finalist in the 2023 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services and winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Services Innovator of the Year award, announced it has been named a Finalist in the Employer of the Year category in the eighth annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, for consistently building both individual employee growth and company growth.

Ontinue was highlighted for its effective workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors that have led to market-leading revenue and employee retention. Ontinue has grown significantly since 2021, growing from 200 to 400 employees, driving international expansion with offices in Canada and increasing the UK team by 800%. Despite this dramatic growth and change, employee engagement has improved by 12% and it has maintained an 80%+ employee Net Promoter Score (NPS) since 2021, compared to the industry benchmark of 40.

"I am beyond proud of the Ontinue team for their resilience and commitment to growth that has propelled us forward in the market," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Ontinue. "As Ontinue has grown, my top priorities have been to recruit the best talent in the industry and to focus on zealously protecting our customers so that we can be the most trusted, 24/7, always-on security partner. This recognition is another testament to our strong culture of participation, inclusion and professional development that sets us apart from the crowd!"

Reaching the finals of the 2023 Stevie Awards for Great Employers is just the latest validation of Ontinue as a workplace. In 2022, Ontinue gained the distinction of being a Great Place to Work® in all seven of the countries in which it operates. The certification process involved surveying all employees and evaluating more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job, such as pride in the company's community impact and the belief that their work makes a difference.

"I am so proud to see Ontinue receive this recognition, which proves that giving great employees a great working environment empowers them to accomplish great things," said Alaska May, Chief People Officer for Ontinue. "We have made great strides as a business thanks to the dedication of our wonderful employees and our world-class leaders, who ensure that Ontinue is a place where employees can truly excel and do their best work."

Ontinue's employee learning and development and engagement activities, such as regular company-wide fireside chats hosted by Haydon and other C-suite executives, have helped foster a strong corporate culture. The company is also meeting its DEI goals, with women making up 25% of the executive management team, well ahead of its 2025 target, and is also on track to ensuring that women make up 35% of the entire workforce. Ontinue also recently launched a development and qualification option for employees which includes career path training, a cloud academy for Microsoft qualifications and a leadership academy to strengthen the team building and management skills of its highest-level employees.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced during the gala awards banquet in the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Time Square in New York City on Monday, September 18. To learn more about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2023 Stevie Finalists, please visit www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About Ontinue

As a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services, Ontinue is on a mission to be the most trusted, 24/7, always-on security partner that empowers customers to embrace the future by using AI to operate more strategically, at scale, and with less risk. We believe that the combination of AI and human expertise is essential for delivering effective managed security that is tailored to a customer's unique environment, operational constraints, and risks. Our MXDR service combines powerful proprietary AI with the industry's first collaboration with Microsoft Teams to continuously build a deep understanding of our customers' environments, informing how we prevent, detect, and respond to threats. Our unrivaled Microsoft expertise allows customers to achieve these outcomes with the Microsoft Security tools they already own. The result is highly localized managed protection that empowers security teams to be faster, smarter, and more cost efficient than ever before.

Continuous protection. AI-powered Nonstop SecOps. That's Ontinue.

Learn more at www.Ontinue.com

Ontinue PR contact:

Ontinue

John Giddings

[email protected]

US PR contact:

Lumina

Nathaniel Hawthorne

[email protected]

DACH PR contact:

PR-COM

Katrin Link

[email protected]

SOURCE Ontinue