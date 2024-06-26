Ontinue Recognized as Finalist of 2024 Healthcare and Life Sciences Microsoft Partner of the Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue , a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services and winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Services Innovator of the Year award, today announced it has been named Finalist of the 2024 Healthcare and Life Sciences Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for its work in strengthening the security posture for a leading medicine software company. Ontinue was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Customers in the Healthcare and Life Sciences industry are at the forefront of advancing medical research, improving patient care, and developing innovative treatments, making their work vital to global health," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Ontinue. "Being named a finalist for the 2024 Microsoft Healthcare and Life Sciences Partner of the Year award is a tremendous honor and a testament to our commitment to serving this industry. It's our mission to empower CISOs and their teams through continuous trust and innovation. By taking the burden of managing SecOps away from healthcare CISOs and their teams, they can focus on better supporting their teams in delivering critical care and advanced research to better the world."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Ontinue was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Healthcare and Life Sciences.

Ontinue specializes in managed security operations tailored for Microsoft customers. Its approach combines 24/7 threat protection through a follow-the-sun Security Operation Centers with ION, an AI-powered platform. ION integrates AI, automation, and human expertise to optimize SecOps costs, leading to greater efficiencies, continuous protection, faster incident response times, and improved ROI for Microsoft investments.

The collaboration between the medical software organization, Ontinue and Microsoft was a testament to the power of teamwork when aligned toward a common goal. The dedication to technological advancement through AI and automation and unwavering support helped the customer strengthen their security posture, while maximizing the value of their Microsoft security investments.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud."

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, our digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement.

For more information about Ontinue ION, visit: https://www.ontinue.com/.

About Ontinue: Nonstop SecOps

As a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) service, Ontinue is on a mission to be the most trusted security partner that empowers customers to embrace and accelerate digital transformation by using AI to operate more at scale, and with less risk. The combination of AI and human expertise is essential for delivering effective managed security that is tailored to a customer's unique environment, operational constraints, and risks. Our MXDR service combines powerful proprietary AI with the industry's first collaboration with Microsoft Teams to continuously build a deep understanding of our customers' environments, informing how we prevent, detect, and respond to threats. Our Microsoft expertise allows customers to achieve these outcomes with the Microsoft Security tools they already own. The result is highly localized managed protection that empowers security teams to be faster, smarter, and more cost efficient than ever before.

Continuous protection. AI-powered Nonstop SecOps. That's Ontinue.

