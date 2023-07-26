Ontinue Recognized as Winner of the 2023 Microsoft Swiss Social Impact Partner of the Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue , a leading provider of AI-powered extended managed detection and response (MXDR) services and winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Services Innovator of the Year award, today announced it has won the 2023 local Swiss Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the Social Impact category. Ontinue won based on its work strengthening the security posture of a leading global humanitarian aid agency. Ontinue's success with this agency also led to the company's recognition last month as a finalist in the global 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards in the Nonprofit category.

"This latest award from Microsoft highlights the value of aligning our AI-powered MXDR with Microsoft's robust security and collaboration product portfolio. This has enabled us to set new standards for MXDR services – offering advanced localization, automation, and collaboration capabilities that increase our customers' overall security maturity, efficacy, and scalability," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Ontinue. "Being recognized by Microsoft's local Swiss operation as winner of its 2023 Partner of the Year Award in the Social Impact category, for the same customer success that made us a finalist in the global 2023 Microsoft Nonprofit Partner of the Year award, honors our commitment to serving nonprofits with an MXDR service that maximizes their Microsoft security investments."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Ontinue was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services as the local Swiss Social Impact Partner of the Year winner for the company's work with a leading global humanitarian aid agency.

Beginning in December 2022, Ontinue and Microsoft worked together to fortify the joint customer's security posture, solve its lack of security staffing, and maximize its Microsoft Sentinel and other Microsoft security investments. The combination of Microsoft Sentinel and the advanced automation of the Ontinue ION MXDR service has dramatically reduced the number of incidents the customer faces, with ION automatically resolving up to 70% of incidents. With ION's 24/7 protection in place, the agency's IT staff has been freed to focus on supporting its employees and operations around the world, instead of constantly fighting threats.

The Social Impact Partner of the Year Award highlights partners that are using business to drive change, accelerating innovation and collective impact across the globe.

Ontinue ION uniquely delivers Nonstop SecOps with 24/7, always-on protection while increasing overall security program maturity, efficacy, and scalability. ION overcomes the shortcomings of traditional MDR solutions in several ground-breaking ways, including the first Microsoft Teams-based collaboration model for seamless real-time communication between SecOps, IT and all other security stakeholders. More information about Ontinue's NGO offerings is available at https://www.ontinue.com/industries/ngo/.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which took place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog:

https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.

