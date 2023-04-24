Ontinue Takes Top Honors in the CEO and MDR Service Categories of the Global InfoSec Awards

Geoff Haydon is Recognized for Being a Top CEO and Ontinue ION Service Wins Best MDR Provider for the Second Consecutive Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider and winner of the 2022 Microsoft Security MSSP Partner of the Year award, today announced that it won two awards in the coveted 2023 Global InfoSec Awards program, with CEO Geoff Haydon winning the 'Top Chief Executive Officer' category and the Ontinue ION managed extended detection and response (MXDR) service winning the 'Publisher's Choice Managed MDR Service Provider' category. This is the second consecutive MDR win for the company in the Global InfoSec Awards, following last year's victory when the MDR division still used the Open Systems brand name.

"As honored as I am to receive the Top CEO award, it really acknowledges the hard work and dedication of everyone at Ontinue, who all share same commitment I have to protecting our customers 24/7 – non-stop," said Haydon. Haydon was recognized for his many successes with Ontinue, including the recent rebranding of the MDR division of Open Systems as Ontinue, more than doubling MDR revenue every year since joining the company, and driving the acquisition of Tiberium for its advanced collaboration and AI-driven automation capabilities.

"I'm equally excited that our Ontinue ION service has again been recognized for redefining the MDR market with its advanced capabilities like AI-driven automation, collaboration and prevention," Haydon continued. "This award highlights the need for MXDR services that can keep pace with ever-evolving threats to fully protect customers."

Ontinue ION sets new standards for MXDR services. It uniquely delivers Nonstop SecOps with 24/7, always-on protection while increasing overall security program maturity, efficacy and scalability. ION overcomes the shortcomings of traditional MDR solutions in several ground-breaking ways, including the first Microsoft Teams-based collaboration model for seamless real-time communication between SecOps, IT and all other security stakeholders. Ontinue is also pioneering the use of generative AI and automation to accelerate the detection and response to threats faster than ever before. Complementing these advanced capabilities of the ION service is the deep Microsoft security expertise of Ontinue's ION staff, which enables customers to maximize the capabilities of their Microsoft security investments.

The Global InfoSec Awards are presented by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), an industry-leading electronic information security magazine, to honor InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Winners are chosen by judges who are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who vote based on their independent review of the nominations and supporting materials submitted by each entrant. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, rather than the one with the most customers or money in the bank.

Meet us at RSA!

RSA attendees can learn more about Ontinue ION and see demonstrations of its new SecOps Cost Optimization capabilities live in the Ontinue booth (#5152). Go to https://get.ontinue.com/rsa-2023/ to schedule a meeting at the show.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Ontinue

Ontinue, the MDR division of Open Systems, is on a mission to be the most trusted, 24/7, always-on security partner that empowers customers to embrace the future by operating more strategically and with less risk. Grounded in an intelligent, cloud-delivered SecOps platform, Ontinue offers superior protection that goes well beyond basic detection and response services.

Continuous protection. Always-on prevention Services. Nonstop SecOps. Learn more at www.ontinue.com

