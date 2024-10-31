Ontinue Wins Best MDR Service Provider in 2024 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards

Ontinue Earns Prestigious Honor for Commitment to Empowering CISOs and Their Teams Through Continuous Protection, Trust, and Innovation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services and winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Services Innovator of the Year award, today announced it has won the coveted Best MDR Provider award in Cyber Defense Magazine's (CDM) 2024 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards. This annual recognition program, now in its 12th year, celebrates the most innovative cybersecurity solutions that demonstrate exceptional capabilities in addressing today's critical security challenges.

Many MSSPs promise to be a silver bullet for cybersecurity, offering automated, all-encompassing protection across various environments. Yet, their one-size-fits-all approach often misses the mark, leaving organizations exposed. Ontinue was awarded Best MDR Provider for its commitment to empowering CISOs and their teams through a unique approach to managed security operations, built on continuous trust and innovation. With a sharp focus on Microsoft Security solutions, advanced use of AI and automation, and a collaborative approach that integrates Ontinue as a true extension of each customer's team, the company is redefining what organizations can and should expect from a managed security partner.

"Winning the Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Best MDR Provider is a testament to the strength of our employees, and the industry leading work they're doing to apply artificial intelligence to improve managed detection and response service performance and value" said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Ontinue. "In today's landscape of expanding attack surfaces, increasing threat sophistication, and constrained resources, the cybersecurity mandate has never been more challenging. Ontinue ION, with its advanced AI automation, deep Microsoft integration, and collaborative approach, delivers the critical edge our customers need to stay resilient, and to focus on what drives their business forward. We are proud to be recognized for the important work we're doing with our customers."

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Ontinue is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Ontinue specializes in managed security operations tailored for Microsoft customers. Ontinue's MXDR service, ION, leverages an AI-powered platform, human expertise and customers' own Microsoft tools to deliver tailored protection that conforms to their environment and operations. The result is fast threat detection and response, and continuous security posture hardening. With ION handling the daily security operations, CISOs and their teams get more time back in their day to focus on the next big initiative to propel their organization forward.

To learn more about how Ontinue can help your organization alleviate SecOps burden while improving your security posture, visit here.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2024 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2024/

About Ontinue

Ontinue is a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services, empowering modern organizations to securely embrace their digital future. We're on a mission to redefine managed security operations with Nonstop SecOps, a 24/7 approach that delivers continuous protection through trust and innovation.

Ontinue ION leverages an AI-powered platform, human expertise and our customers' own Microsoft tools to deliver tailored protection that conforms to your environment and operations. The result is fast threat detection and response, and continuous security posture hardening. With ION handling the daily security operations, CISOs and their teams get more time back in their day to focus on the next big initiative to propel their organization forward.

ION's innovative collaboration model and transparent architecture ensure that security analysts always have instant access to eyes-on-glass SecOps support and complete control of their data. Additionally, Ontinue's unparalleled Microsoft expertise helps CISOs and CIOs maximize their return on investment in their Microsoft controls and consolidate their security stack.

Continuous Trust. Continuous Innovation. Continuous Empowerment.

That's Nonstop SecOps from Ontinue.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2024, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2024 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2024/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2024: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2024/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2024, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2024/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

Media Contacts:

Alison Raymond

[email protected]

ICR for Ontinue

[email protected]

SOURCE Ontinue