Ontinue's Industry-Leading MXDR Cybersecurity Service is Recognized as a Finalist in the Legal Innovation Awards

Ontinue is Named a Finalist in Three Categories of This Latest Awards Program That Acknowledges it for Redefining What MDR Services are Capable of

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider and winner of the 2022 Microsoft Security MSSP Partner of the Year award, today announced that it is a finalist in three categories of the Legal Innovation Awards. Ontinue has been shortlisted for Product of the Year and Disruptive Technology of the Year, while Chief Innovation Officer Drew Perry has been shortlisted for the Innovation Trailblazer Award.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized for our success in protecting our customers in the legal industry from cybercriminals targeting their confidential customer data and threatening their business operations with ransomware. Our ION MXDR service overcomes the cybersecurity challenges these firms and other organizations face – including the lack of security experts and the proper tools – to provide 24/7 protection that lets them focus on business, not putting out constant fires," said Geoff Haydon, CEO at Ontinue. "Being a finalist in three categories of the Legal Innovation Awards is testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Ontinue team, and especially Drew Perry, who has truly driven trailblazing security innovation. His insights have allowed us to push the boundaries of what MDR services are capable of, with advanced collaboration and AI-driven automation that allows us to provide all of our customers with 24/7 protection – nonstop."

"I am honored to be recognised as an innovation trailblazer and to be selected as a finalist for this award. I am equally excited that Ontinue has been acknowledged for our innovation, which has profoundly transformed the cyber security field, paving the way for enhanced collaboration and automation. Like everyone at Ontinue, I am committed to continuously pushing the boundaries to improve cyber protection and detection for our law firms and all our valued customers," said Perry.

Now in their ninth year, the Legal Innovation Awards recognise and champion outstanding contributions in innovation from in-house legal departments, private practice, legal tech providers and suppliers, including work carried out in collaboration with other disciplines such as IT, finance, PR, and more. The winners will be announced during a special ceremony at the Hilton London Bankside on 26th May 2023.

This latest industry recognition continues positive momentum for Ontinue, with the company's recently launched Ontinue ION managed extended detection and response (MXDR) service having been named as a gold award winner in the MDR category of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Ontinue was also recently confirmed as a finalist in two categories of the 2023 Microsoft Security Excellence Awards: Security Services Innovator and Security Customer Champion.

Ontinue ION sets the new standard for MXDR services. It uniquely delivers Nonstop SecOps with 24/7, always-on protection while increasing overall security program maturity, efficacy and scalability. ION overcomes the shortcomings of traditional MDR solutions in several ground-breaking ways, including the first Microsoft Teams-based collaboration model for seamless real-time communication between SecOps, IT and all other security stakeholders. Ontinue is also pioneering the use of generative AI and automation to accelerate the detection and response to threats faster than ever before. Complementing these advanced capabilities of the ION service is the deep Microsoft security expertise of Ontinue's ION staff, which enables customers to maximize the capabilities of their Microsoft security investments.

About Ontinue

Ontinue is on a mission to be to be the most trusted, 24/7, always-on security partner that empowers customers to embrace the future by operating more strategically and with less risk. Grounded in an intelligent, cloud-delivered SecOps platform, Ontinue offers superior protection that goes well beyond basic detection and response services.

Continuous protection. Always-on prevention Services. Nonstop SecOps. Learn more at www.ontinue.com

