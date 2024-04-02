Ontra Welcomes John Lofy as SVP of Customer Success

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontra, the leading provider of AI-powered legal technology solutions for the world's most prominent private markets firms, today announced the appointment of John Lofy as Senior Vice President of Customer Success. In this role, John will lead the management and strategic direction of Ontra's customer success function, driving product adoption and ensuring the company's customers realize the full value of Ontra's solutions.

Ontra counts over 700 GPs, investment banks, and advisors among its customers and partners worldwide, including Blackstone, KKR, Apollo, Carlyle, many prominent investment banks, and several private markets law firms from the AM Law 50. Ontra's customers comprise 9 of the top 10 PEI-ranked firms and nearly 50% of the PEI 300.

"John's deep understanding of the customer journey, leadership experience in legal technology companies, and expertise in building world-class customer success teams make him an invaluable asset to Ontra," said Troy Pospisil, Ontra's CEO and founder. "As we continue to scale operations to meet the growing demand for AI-powered legal solutions, his leadership will be instrumental in ensuring our customers maximize the value they receive from Ontra."

John joins Ontra from Litera, where he served as Vice President of Customer Success. He brings over 25 years of experience in cross-functional leadership, including key roles at Thompson Reuters, HighQ, and Lexmark, where he successfully led Customer Success, Sales, Services, and Operations functions. At Ontra, John will focus on expanding the reach of Ontra's Legal Operating System and ensuring Ontra continues to deliver a world-class experience to its robust and growing customer community.

"Ontra is transforming how private markets firms leverage technology to manage contract data, legal workflows, and investor relationships," said John. "I'm excited to join this talented team and be a part of Ontra's investment in customer success. As the company continues to scale, I'm confident that we will deliver even better experiences and more valuable outcomes for Ontra's customers."

About Ontra

Ontra is the global leader in AI-powered legal technology solutions for private capital investment firms. Ontra's Legal Operating System combines innovative, purpose-built software with a global network of highly trained professionals to digitize recurring legal workflows across the full fund lifecycle and comprises Contract Automation, Insight, and Ontra Atlas. Ontra works with the world's leading investment banks, private equity and venture capital firms, direct lenders, law firms, and service providers to reduce the time, expense, and risk associated with contract and fund management.

Ontra is headquartered in San Francisco, with global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.ontra.ai .

SOURCE Ontra