Ontra Welcomes Leslie Olsen as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontra, the leading provider of AI-powered legal technology solutions for the world's most prominent private capital investment firms, today announced the appointment of Leslie Olsen as Chief Marketing Officer. Leslie brings over 20 years of experience as a deeply customer-centric marketing leader focused on delivering profitable growth. Leslie will oversee strategic marketing for Ontra's Legal Operating System, which leverages artificial intelligence to automate critical legal workflows across fundraising, portfolio investment, and fund operations. Ontra's solutions are used by over 700 private capital investment firms and advisors worldwide, including industry leaders such as Blackstone, KKR, Apollo, and Carlyle.

Ontra welcomes Leslie Olsen as its new CMO.

"Ontra's success stems from our deep understanding of our customers' needs and our commitment to data-driven decision-making," said Troy Pospisil, Ontra's CEO and founder. "Through direct relationships with leading private funds and investment banks, and partnerships with leading global law firms and advisors, we create value for our customers by offering world-class technology solutions that simplify routine contracting, fund obligation compliance, and entity management. Leslie has an impressive track record of leading and developing talented marketing teams for high-growth companies. She deeply understands both the art and science of effective marketing and knows how to pair customer empathy with data-driven insights to deliver outstanding results."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Leslie will focus on expanding the reach of Ontra's AI-powered Legal Operating System to new customers and across its existing customer base, which includes 9 of the top 10 PEI-ranked firms and nearly 50% of the PEI 300. Ontra's solutions, which leverage OpenAI's GPT-4, are also offered through partnerships with several of the AM Law 100 law firms and private capital markets service providers.

"Throughout my career, I've been drawn to companies that address critical pain points for customers in unique and innovative ways," said Leslie Olson, Chief Marketing Officer at Ontra. "Ontra is on the cutting edge of AI-powered digital transformation in the private funds industry. They've combined purpose-built solutions with a deep understanding of the industry and legal workflows to deliver forward-thinking solutions that solve concrete business challenges for their sophisticated customers. I'm very excited to lead Ontra's Marketing team and build on the momentum of the company's growth and potential."

Before joining Ontra, Leslie served as the Global Chief Marketing Officer for C2FO, where she led a global rebrand, launched multiple product lines, and built and scaled the enterprise ABM program, all of which delivered strong revenue growth for the company. Leslie previously led marketing teams at Fundbox and Medrio. Leslie holds a B.A. in International Political Economy from the University of Washington and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Ontra

Ontra is the global leader in AI-powered legal technology solutions for private capital investment firms. Ontra's Legal Operating System combines AI-enabled software with a worldwide network of highly trained professionals to digitize recurring legal workflows across the full fund lifecycle and comprises Contract Automation, Insight, and Ontra Atlas. Ontra works with the world's leading investment banks, private equity and venture capital firms, direct lenders, law firms, and service providers to reduce the time, expense, and risk associated with contract and fund management.

Ontra is headquartered in San Francisco, with global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.ontra.ai .

SOURCE Ontra