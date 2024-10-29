Onus Partners with Fransmart to Propel Health and Longevity Franchise Nationwide

Onus IV Therapy + Longevity is the doctor-backed franchise revolutionizing wellness with a fresh, longevity-focused model—combining IV therapy, hormone therapy (BHRT), in-location lab testing, and more to change the way people take control of their health.

DENVER, Colo., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onus IV Therapy + Longevity, the nation's first-of-its-kind Longevity franchise, has announced plans to grow to 500 locations nationwide over the next 10 years through its partnership with Fransmart, the global leader in franchise development. With six corporate-owned locations and another set to open early next year, Onus IV Therapy + Longevity is shaping the health landscape with a never-before-seen approach—proving the demand for approachable health lounges that make longevity-focused care more accessible, all powered by a streamlined, scalable model.

Founded by Dr. Ben Wilks, MD, Kristy Anderson, and Chaz Faulhaber, Onus IV Therapy + Longevity has helped over 60,000 customers in Colorado since they opened their doors in 2015. "What began as a solution for Colorado athletes has evolved into a full-service, longevity-focused model that inspires everyone to live better, longer," said Chaz Faulhaber, Chief Marketing Officer. "The name 'Onus' is all about taking responsibility for your health and making that first choice toward a healthier life. We've created an experience that encourages clients to actively engage in proactive care, knowing they've chosen a partner they can trust on their health journey."

"The market has long been split between medical offices and spas, leaving a gap for something that feels more personal and approachable while focused on results," said Kristy Anderson, Co-Founder. "Over the past decade, we've optimized our model to drive revenue through efficient buildouts, strong medical teams, and a robust membership program. Partnering with Fransmart will take our franchise to the next level, giving franchisees unmatched support as we expand this fresh approach to longevity across the country."

Onus is bringing new life to the $1.8T US wellness economy (GMI) with its fresh, approachable model and evidence-based, personalized treatments that work together to create a holistic health journey. Clients see real improvements in energy, vitality, and overall health—tracked through in-location lab testing.

At Onus, members don't feel like they're receiving medical treatment. Instead, they unwind in a serene, nature-inspired lounge designed to restore vitality, helping them live life to the fullest. Onus offers a focused range of services, including vitamin IV therapy, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), in-location lab testing, NAD+ treatments, a premium supplement and electrolyte line, and intramuscular injections. These services are available individually, through Onus's monthly membership program, or via their signature Longevity Packs—curated to maximize holistic benefits. All treatments are administered by E.R. Nurses and Nurse Practitioners, as well as overseen by a board-certified E.R. Physician, ensuring the highest standard of care.

"Onus is the next-level vitality and longevity franchise—simpler to operate, lower opening costs, unbeatable membership model, and much better margins than the competition," said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. "They've flipped the script on the industry. Members return month after month because they trust Onus to deliver results no one else can match."

Onus IV Therapy + Longevity partnered with Fransmart, the global leader in franchise development, to bring their next-level approach to cities nationwide. They are currently vetting qualified multi-unit owners to bring their longevity model to their local market. Ideal franchisees have prior franchise experience and the passion to bring a proactive vision of wellness for their communities.

In addition to distinctive brand recognition and the proven business model, franchise owners will receive comprehensive training, site selection and construction assistance, ongoing support and access to dedicated marketing and customer service systems to help them succeed.

Interested franchisees may submit inquiries and applications online at https://www.fransmart.com/brand/onus.

About Onus IV Therapy + Longevity

Onus IV Therapy + Longevity is the first franchise of its kind focused on helping people live better, longer through evidence-based, personalized treatments. Since first opening its doors in 2015, Onus has served over 60,000 customers with a range of services including vitamin IV therapy, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), in-location lab testing, NAD+ treatments, a premium supplement and electrolyte line, and intramuscular injections. With a fresh, approachable model and a nature-inspired lounge environment, Onus offers a unique and accessible way for members to take control of their health journey. Backed by a doctor-led team, Onus is rapidly expanding through its partnership with global franchise leader Fransmart, with plans to open 500 locations nationwide in the next 10 years.

For more information, visit www.fransmart.com/brand/onus.

About Fransmart

As the global leader in franchise development, Fransmart turns category-leading emerging concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as The Halal Guys, Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart's current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1 billion dollars in revenue to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

