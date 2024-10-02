Onward Robotics Leaders Named as Recipients of Prestigious Women in Supply Chain Award

Molly Deuson and Catherine Jones of Onward Robotics Recognized for Moving the Fulfillment Industry Forward with Innovative Automation Solutions

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onward Robotics, leading provider of advanced automation technology and mobile robotics for automated order fulfillment, today announced that two of its exceptional leaders–Catherine Jones and Molly Deuson–have been honored as recipients of the prestigious Women in Supply Chain Award for 2024. Senior leaders within the company's commercial organization, Jones and Deuson are recognized for their roles deploying Onward Robotics' revolutionary Meet Me™ automation platform , which enables efficient and accurate order fulfillment for warehousing, distribution, and e-commerce operations.

Chosen from more than 350 nominees, the Onward Robotics leaders received noteworthy accolades: Director of Solution Design Molly Deuson was named a "Rising Star" whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped the supply chain network, while Senior Product Manager Catherine "CJ" Jones won the "Trailblazer" award for continuing to pave the way for future females in logistics.

"Molly and CJ are outstanding examples of Onward Robotics' commitment to boldly moving the fulfillment industry forward," said CEO Lance VandenBrook. "We're lucky to have their great leadership and deep industry expertise on our team, and we're incredibly proud to see them recognized amongst the top supply chain professionals."

In her role as lead product manager at Onward Robotics, Catherine Jones utilizes 15+ years of specialized experience in supply chain and warehouse automation to define the company's product strategy and roadmap. CJ is passionate about deploying complex technologies that solve real market needs while emphasizing ease of use, and she is recognized as a Trailblazer for her collaborative and people-focused leadership style.

Winner of the Rising Star award Molly Deuson leads a team of solution designers, data analysts, and simulation engineers responsible for recommending ways for clients to utilize Onward Robotics' innovative Lumabot™ AMRs and Pyxis™ technology to improve efficiencies and reduce waste in their operations. Molly's team, colleagues, and clients appreciate her empathetic approach and skillful change management style, honed from years of experience designing operations for large warehousing, distribution, and third party logistics providers.

Onward Robotics' innovative automation technology will be exhibited at two upcoming industry events : A3's Autonomous Mobile Robots and Logistics Conference (Booth #229) on October 8-10, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee and at IntraLogisteX USA (Booth #210) on October 22-23, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Onward Robotics

Onward Robotics delivers innovative automation technology that coordinates humans and robots as a cohesive system to revolutionize fulfillment. Our Meet Me™ solution combines proprietary software with person-to-goods mobile robots to increase efficiency in warehousing, distribution, and e-commerce operations. Onward Robotics provides the boost in productivity, flexibility, and speed that companies need to remain competitive and grow. Learn more at onwardrobotics.com.

